WPL 2026: Title defence in focus as Mumbai Indians start training sessions

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have switched into pre-season mode, kicking off their first training block on Tuesday as their Women’s Premier League 2026 title defence begins to take shape. The franchise has assembled an early group of domestic talents at camp, signalling a sharp, no-nonsense start to preparations under an elite coaching unit led by Lisa Keightley.

With squad arrivals being staggered, the opening sessions are centred around fitness benchmarks, foundational skill reviews, and early relationship-building between players and staff — a theme MI believes will be crucial in maintaining their winning edge. The mood inside camp is one of curiosity, assessment, and quiet confidence, with coaches keen to evaluate talent up close before intensity ramps up.

Champions reconvene with intent Mumbai Indians have begun laying the groundwork for their WPL 2026 campaign, with the first session taking place on Tuesday at the franchise’s training base in Bengaluru. The early camp contingent included domestic stars Saika Ishaque, Sajana S, Sanskriti Gupta, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, N Kranthi Reddy, Poonam Khemnar and Rahila Firdous — players MI want to assess before senior internationals integrate into the group. The session was structured to mirror early-season demands rather than high-load game simulations, blending fitness circuits, bowling and batting evaluations, and basic team-integration exercises. MI’s support staff have indicated internally that the goal of these opening days is less about pushing limits and more about establishing clarity around roles, conditioning levels, and early coaching connections.

Keightley impressed after first look Head coach Lisa Keightley, speaking indirectly through team channels, conveyed that the initial training day gave her a clearer feel of the domestic talent pool. She emphasised internally that working closely with local players early in the cycle was valuable for communication, understanding personalities, and gauging skill temperament. Keightley has also remarked in indirect form that she liked what she observed in the opening hit-out, noting that some players already looked comfortable in structured franchise routines despite it being just the first session. She believes the week ahead will give her deeper insight once more training repetitions take place.