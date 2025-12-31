Bradman's cap from 1947-58 series vs IND up for auction; check latest price

One of the most prized symbols in cricket heritage — a 1947-48 series Baggy Green cap worn by Sir Donald Bradman against India — is poised to headline a major auction next month, stirring global excitement across the sporting memorabilia world. The cap carries a compelling backstory that amplifies its rarity: Bradman presented it personally to Indian all-rounder Sriranga Wasudev Sohoni during a tour that reshaped India’s cricket identity.

That series was more than just a contest on the field — it marked India’s maiden overseas assignment as a sovereign nation, months after gaining Independence, making every artefact from the tour historically resonant.

While many of Bradman's era-defining caps are safeguarded in museums or locked in elite private vaults, this particular piece has lived a quieter life — never exhibited publicly and never traded in open markets. Its uninterrupted passage through one family for over 75 years elevates its authenticity and emotional weight, turning it into more than a collectible — a tangible bridge to the sport's most romantic epoch. A gift that outlived generations Unlike modern Test traditions where players retain a cap through formats or seasons, cricketers in Bradman's time switched caps between series. This makes surviving Baggy Greens from that cycle exceptionally scarce, particularly those worn by Bradman, whose career was intertwined with a different aura of excellence and mystique.

The cap in question was worn during Australia’s dominant 1947-48 campaign against India — a contest etched in the memories of purists for its sporting gravity and post-colonial context. Bradman handing over the cap to Sohoni was not ceremonial but deeply personal — an acknowledgement of camaraderie between rivals during a tour charged with emotion, aspiration, and the innocence of a new cricketing nation finding its voice. Sohoni, an all-rounder admired for his graceful strokeplay and tidy medium-pace bowling, was part of a touring Indian squad navigating its first steps beyond colonial shadows. Artefacts tied to the series have since symbolised the dawn of a new cricketing culture in India.

The silent relic that avoided the spotlight What sets this Baggy Green apart is not just its age but its obscurity. For decades, it existed beyond public gaze, tucked away from exhibitions, heritage tours, and commercial conversations. Collectors consider provenance — the chain of custody — the backbone of valuation, and this cap checks every box: a direct gift from Sir Don Bradman, preserved without interruption or dispute, within the same family for three-quarters of a century. Unlike caps traded multiple times or validated through secondary documentation, this one draws strength from familial continuity, minimising doubts around legitimacy. Memorabilia experts note that items untouched by public display often gain mythical status — curiosity and exclusivity become their currency.

Echoes of Bradman’s genius still shape value Bradman’s 1947-48 run in Tests against India remains one of the most lopsided batting masterclasses in series history. In six innings, he piled up 715 runs at an almost unbelievable average nearing 180, including a pair of hundreds, a double century, and innings that demoralised bowlers without theatrics. His career average of 99.94 remains cricket’s most sacred statistic, unlikely to ever be replicated. Memorabilia valuations tied to Bradman are rarely about the object alone; they are an extension of his myth. Auction analysts believe the cap’s sale momentum will not be linear but emotional, with bidding likely to surge in final windows, driven by legacy hunters, institutions, and Bradman devotees unwilling to let history slip into someone else’s cabinet.