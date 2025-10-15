How has India fared vs Australia in Down Under ODIs in the 21st century?

The Indian cricket team, under the leadership of their new captain Shubman Gill, is all set to renew their ODI rivalry with Australia in a three-match ODI series starting Sunday, October 19, in Perth. The two teams are considered the modern-day giants of cricket and hold the two ICC ODI trophies between them. Australia are the current ODI World Cup champions, while India are the current ICC Champions Trophy holders.

The series becomes even more interesting considering how these two teams have met in their last two 50-over matches. Their second-last ODI clash was back in November 2023, where Australia beat India by six wickets in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad to be crowned world champions. Their most recent meeting was earlier this year in the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where India beat Australia by four wickets to knock the world champions out of the tournament before eventually thrashing New Zealand in the final to lift the trophy.

While the two teams have produced multiple nail-biting matches in recent times, the Kangaroos hold the edge over the Men in Blue when it comes to ODI head-to-head records on Australian soil. Now, as the two teams are set to play a three-match ODI series once again with Australia as the hosts, let’s take a look at how the Indian side have fared against the mighty Aussies in Down Under conditions in the 21st century. VB Series (Australia, India, Zimbabwe in Australia), 2004 India’s first-ever Australian tour of the 21st century came back in 2004 during the VB Series, which was a tri-series between India, Australia, and Zimbabwe. Australia beat India in their first group-stage match by 18 runs before India fought back with a 19-run win in the second group-stage match. They secured easy wins against Zimbabwe and met Australia in the best-of-three finals, where Australia beat India by seven wickets and 208 runs to win the finals 2-0 and lift the trophy.

Commonwealth Bank Series (India, Sri Lanka in Australia), 2008 India’s next tour was once again a tri-series — the Commonwealth Bank Series against Australia and Sri Lanka. The first match of the series between India and Australia ended in no result due to rain. In their second encounter, India beat Australia by five wickets, but Australia came back strongly and beat India in the third group-stage match by 50 runs. The two teams then met again in the best-of-three finals, but this time the Men in Blue, under the leadership of MS Dhoni, thrashed Australia 2-0 to lift the Commonwealth Bank Trophy for the first time.

Commonwealth Bank Series (Australia, India, Sri Lanka in Australia), 2011/12 India’s campaign in the 2011/12 tri-series featured some closely fought matches against Australia and Sri Lanka. India lost their first group game against Australia by 65 runs but bounced back with a thrilling four-wicket win in the second encounter, powered by Virat Kohli’s stunning century while chasing 271 at Adelaide. In their third meeting, Australia prevailed by 87 runs, once again showcasing their home advantage. India failed to qualify for the best-of-three finals, with Australia and Sri Lanka making the cut, and Australia eventually winning the title on home soil.

Carlton Mid One-Day International Tri-Series (Australia, England, India in Australia), 2014/15 The 2014/15 tri-series saw India, Australia, and England battle for the top spot Down Under. India’s first clash with Australia ended in a four-wicket defeat at the MCG. The second group match between the two teams saw Australia clinch a tense two-wicket win at the SCG, chasing down India’s total in the penultimate over. India failed to register a win against Australia in this tri-series, bowing out before the final, as Australia went on to outplay England in the final and lift the Carlton Mid Trophy. ICC Cricket World Cup (in Australia/New Zealand), 2014/15 India’s run in the 2015 ICC World Cup included a semi-final showdown against hosts Australia in Sydney. Australia defeated India by 95 runs, riding on Steven Smith’s century and a strong bowling performance to enter the final, where they eventually clinched the trophy. India played only once against Australia during this World Cup on Australian soil, with the Aussies coming out on top in the crucial knockout clash.

India in Australia ODI Series, 2015/16 India toured Australia for a five-match ODI series in January 2016, facing a dominant home side. Australia won the opening match at Perth by five wickets, followed up by wins at Brisbane (by seven wickets), Melbourne (by three wickets), and Canberra (by 25 runs). India secured a consolation six-wicket victory in the fifth ODI at Sydney, thanks to centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Manish Pandey. The series ended 4-1 in Australia’s favour. India in Australia ODI Series, 2018/19 The 2018/19 three-match ODI series brought a historic turnaround for India as they won their first-ever bilateral ODI series in Australia. Australia took the opening match at Sydney by 34 runs, but India responded strongly, winning the second ODI at Adelaide by six wickets, thanks to Virat Kohli’s century. The decider at Melbourne saw MS Dhoni guide India to a memorable seven-wicket win, clinching the series 2-1 for the visitors.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, 2020–2022/23 During the ICC Men's World Cup Super League, India faced Australia in a three-match ODI series in November 2020. Australia outplayed India in the first two games — winning by 66 runs at Sydney and by 51 runs again at Sydney. India salvaged pride with a 13-run win in the third ODI at Canberra, with Hardik Pandya starring with the bat. The series tally ended 2-1 in favour of Australia.