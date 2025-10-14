WTC points table 2025/27: Updated standings after IND vs WI Test series
The result against West Indies has boosted India's percentage of points (PCT) to 61.9, keeping them firmly in third place on the WTC standings.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
India wrapped up a dominant series performance by defeating the West Indies in the second and final Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. With this victory, India extended their impressive unbeaten run against the Caribbean side in Test cricket to 27 matches. The win also marked India’s fourth success in seven matches in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle.
India Strengthen WTC Position with Improved PCT
The result has boosted India’s percentage of points (PCT) to 61.9, keeping them firmly in third place on the WTC standings. The team has suffered only two losses in the current cycle, both at the hands of England, and recorded one draw, also against England.
On the other hand, West Indies remain winless in this WTC cycle, having lost all five of their matches so far. Gambhir on WTC Final and Team India's performances under Shubman Gill
"I think he’s already passed his toughest test as a Test captain—that was in England: five matches away from home, tough conditions, real quality. Every Test match is important, every one-day game is important, every T20 game is important when you represent your country." Gambhir said on Shubman as Test captain.
"For me, not looking too far ahead to the WTC Final is key—staying present is very important. It was important to win this series at home and we have a very busy schedule. Hopefully we can keep building from here. I’m not going to start thinking about the WTC now—that’s still a long way away. Staying present matters." He further added.
| WTC points table 2025-2027
| Rank
| Teams
| Matches
| Wins
| Losses
| Draw
| Points
| PCT
| 1
| Australia
| 3
| 3
| 0
| 0
| 36
| 100
| 2
| Sri Lanka
| 2
| 1
| 0
| 1
| 16
| 66.67
| 3
| India
| 7
| 4
| 2
| 1
| 52
| 61.9
| 4
| England
| 5
| 2
| 2
| 1
| 26
| 43.33
| 5
| Bangladesh
| 2
| 0
| 1
| 1
| 4
| 16.67
| 6
| West Indies
| 5
| 0
| 5
| 0
| 0
| 0
New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa are yet to play their respective matches in this cycle. Pakistan and South Africa are currently contesting their first match of the cycle at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Australia and Sri Lanka Lead the WTC Standings
Australia continue to dominate the WTC table with a perfect PCT of 100, winning all three of their matches to date. Sri Lanka occupy second place with a PCT of 66.67 after two games.
England sit in fourth with a PCT of 43.33 from five matches. Their biggest challenge lies ahead as they prepare for the high-stakes Ashes series, which begins next month. Bangladesh follow with a PCT of 16.67, having played two Tests. Meanwhile, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa have yet to get their campaigns underway.
However, Pakistan and South Africa are currently contesting their first match of the cycle at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with the result expected on October 15.
Upcoming Fixtures: South Africa, Sri Lanka & New Zealand Await India
India’s next WTC assignment is a two-match Test series against South Africa. The first Test is set to begin on November 14 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, followed by the second Test from November 22 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.
Gill’s Men Eye Second Spot on the Table
With momentum on their side, captain Shubman Gill and his team will be aiming for a clean sweep against South Africa. Winning both matches could significantly improve India’s PCT and potentially lift them to second place in the WTC standings, strengthening their push for the final.
