Home / Cricket / News / WTC points table 2025/27: Updated standings after IND vs WI Test series

WTC points table 2025/27: Updated standings after IND vs WI Test series

The result against West Indies has boosted India's percentage of points (PCT) to 61.9, keeping them firmly in third place on the WTC standings.

WTC points table
WTC points table
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 3:02 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India wrapped up a dominant series performance by defeating the West Indies in the second and final Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. With this victory, India extended their impressive unbeaten run against the Caribbean side in Test cricket to 27 matches. The win also marked India’s fourth success in seven matches in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle.
 
India Strengthen WTC Position with Improved PCT
 
The result has boosted India’s percentage of points (PCT) to 61.9, keeping them firmly in third place on the WTC standings. The team has suffered only two losses in the current cycle, both at the hands of England, and recorded one draw, also against England.
 
On the other hand, West Indies remain winless in this WTC cycle, having lost all five of their matches so far.  Gambhir on WTC Final and Team India's performances under Shubman Gill 
"I think he’s already passed his toughest test as a Test captain—that was in England: five matches away from home, tough conditions, real quality. Every Test match is important, every one-day game is important, every T20 game is important when you represent your country." Gambhir said on Shubman as Test captain.
 
"For me, not looking too far ahead to the WTC Final is key—staying present is very important. It was important to win this series at home and we have a very busy schedule. Hopefully we can keep building from here. I’m not going to start thinking about the WTC now—that’s still a long way away. Staying present matters." He further added.
 
WTC points table 2025-2027
Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT
1 Australia 3 3 0 0 36 100
2 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67
3 India 7 4 2 1 52 61.9
4 England 5 2 2 1 26 43.33
5 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 16.67
6 West Indies 5 0 5 0 0 0
New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa are yet to play their respective matches in this cycle. Pakistan and South Africa are currently contesting their first match of the cycle at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. 
Australia and Sri Lanka Lead the WTC Standings
 
Australia continue to dominate the WTC table with a perfect PCT of 100, winning all three of their matches to date. Sri Lanka occupy second place with a PCT of 66.67 after two games.
 
England sit in fourth with a PCT of 43.33 from five matches. Their biggest challenge lies ahead as they prepare for the high-stakes Ashes series, which begins next month. Bangladesh follow with a PCT of 16.67, having played two Tests. Meanwhile, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa have yet to get their campaigns underway.
 
However, Pakistan and South Africa are currently contesting their first match of the cycle at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with the result expected on October 15.
 
Upcoming Fixtures: South Africa, Sri Lanka & New Zealand Await India
 
India’s next WTC assignment is a two-match Test series against South Africa. The first Test is set to begin on November 14 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, followed by the second Test from November 22 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.
 
Gill’s Men Eye Second Spot on the Table
 
With momentum on their side, captain Shubman Gill and his team will be aiming for a clean sweep against South Africa. Winning both matches could significantly improve India’s PCT and potentially lift them to second place in the WTC standings, strengthening their push for the final.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shubman Gill: Bold decisions are key to unlocking the best in players

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI live match time and streaming details

Thinking more as proper batter after moving to No.6: Ravindra Jadeja

Ranji 2025-26: Pant returns, rising stars emerge, veterans eye revival

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SL vs NZ playing 11, live time and streaming

Topics :ICC World Test ChampionshipIndia cricket teamWest Indies cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamAustralia cricket team

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story