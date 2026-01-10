I'm where I need to be: Shubman Gill opens up on T20 World Cup exclusion

Shubman Gill, India's ODI and Test captain, expressed his respect for the selectors’ decision to leave him out of the upcoming T20 World Cup squad. Speaking on Saturday, the 26-year-old emphasized that he remains fully committed to performing his best whenever given the chance, regardless of his current omission.

"I am where I need to be, and whatever is destined for me, no one can take that away," Gill said in a calm and composed manner. "A player always strives to do his best for the country, and the selectors have made their choice. I focus on being in the moment, and that makes everything simpler," he added.

Reflecting on Past Achievements and Future Goals Gill, who has played 36 T20Is for India, scoring 869 runs at an average of 28.03 and a strike rate of 138.59, shared his thoughts ahead of India’s first ODI against New Zealand. Despite missing out on the T20 World Cup, he remains focused on continuing to contribute in all formats for the national team. ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh board official calls Tamim 'an Indian agent' "In the past, when we played against New Zealand, I made my debut. That’s a memory I will always cherish," Gill said. "No format is easy. If you look at it, India hasn't won the ODI World Cup since 2011. It’s a challenge in every format, requiring immense effort and determination," he added, reflecting on the broader picture of international cricket.

Challenges of Missing Out and the Road to Recovery Gill also opened up about his recent injury, which kept him out of the second Test against South Africa and the following ODI series. The neck injury, sustained during the opening Test in Kolkata, required two days of hospitalization. "It’s never easy to miss out, especially when you watch the team play. There’s always a desire to be on the field and contribute, especially as a captain," he shared. Importance of Preparation Across Formats The young leader also emphasized the importance of proper preparation, particularly when switching between formats. Gill noted the lack of preparation time during the recent Test series against South Africa and the West Indies, which impacted the team’s performance.