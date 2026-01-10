India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Playing 11, match timings, live streaming

The stage is set as the Shubman Gill-led Team India are set to kick off their 2026 cricket calendar with a three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The first stop of the series will be the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, where the two sides will face each other in the first ODI on Sunday, January 11.

Except for the 1-2 loss at the hands of Australia, the Men in Blue had a perfect 2025 in 50-over cricket. Their two biggest stars, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, are in sublime form and now, with the return of Shreyas Iyer at the No. 4 spot, the team looks more comfortable than ever. However, the form of skipper Shubman Gill will be a concern as he is due for some runs in white-ball cricket for quite some time.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh board official calls Tamim 'an Indian agent' In bowling, India will see the returning Mohammed Siraj replacing Jasprit Bumrah, who is being rested ahead of a demanding T20 season. He will be accompanied by the likes of young talents Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, while the in-form Kuldeep will once again lead the spin attack. On the other hand, New Zealand also have plenty of tricks up their sleeves. The Black Caps have done extraordinary work in white-ball cricket over the past few years and have proven time and again that they can be among the best in the format on any given day. The last time they were in India, they handed the hosts their first home Test series loss in over a decade, and Bracewell and his men will try to do something similar in their white-ball tour of 2026 as well.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11 India Playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj New Zealand Playing 11 (probable): Devon Conway, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell (C), Zak Foulkes, Josh Clarkson, Jayden Lennox, Kyle Jamieson, Aditya Ashok India vs New Zealand ODI head-to-head stats Total matches played: 107

India won: 55

New Zealand won: 46

No result: 5

Tied: 1 Full squad of both teams: India squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer (vc), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

New Zealand squad: Michael Bracewell (c), Aditya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway (wk), Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Will Young India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Live telecast and streaming details When will India vs New Zealand 1st ODI take place? The first match of the three-match series between India and New Zealand will take place on Sunday (January 11). What will be the venue of India vs New Zealand 1st ODI? BCA Stadium in Vadodara will host the India vs New Zealand first ODI match on January 11.

What is India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live toss time? The toss for the first ODI match between India and New Zealand will take place at 1 pm IST. What is the live match time for India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match? The India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live match will begin at 1.30 pm IST. Where to watch live telecast of India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match in India? The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match in India?