ICC introduces new rule stop clock in new World Test Championship cycle

The ICC has introduced stop clock in Test cricket to deal with slow over rates while allowing fielding teams to decide which batter should be on strike in case of a deliberate' short-run as part of the playing conditions for 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle.

The new rules have been implemented from the 2025-2027 World Test Championship which got underway with the first of the two Tests between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Galle.

According to the ICC Test Match Playing Conditions on the governing body's website, the use of the stop clock like in limited-overs cricket has been implemented to eradicate the issue of slow over-rate.

The fielding side shall be ready to start each over within 60 seconds of the previous over being completed. An electronic clock will be displayed at the ground that counts up seconds from zero to 60, the ICC said. ALSO READ: Will England risk bringing Jofra Archer back for the 2nd Test vs India? The fielding side will thus be given two warnings and in case of a third infraction, the batting side will be awarded with five penalty runs. These warnings will be reset to zero after the completion of 80 overs, the ICC said. Meanwhile, ESPNcricinfo reported that the ICC no longer mandates the umpires to change the ball once they discover saliva on it as the ban on the use of saliva remains in force.