Here's why Ashwin wants Rishabh Pant to convert hundreds to double tons

Following India’s five-wicket defeat to England in the opening Test at Leeds, senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has offered a detailed analysis of what went wrong and how India can bounce back. Speaking on his YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’, Ashwin emphasized the importance of batting time over runs, especially against a fearless England side that chases aggressively regardless of the target.

“The Indian batting unit should aim to extend their time at the crease. It’s not just about piling on runs, it’s about tiring the English bowlers and keeping them on the field for as long as possible,” said Ashwin.

ALSO READ: Why Archer won't return to England Playing 11 for second Test vs India? Despite India notching five centuries across both innings, England chased down a formidable 371-run target, their second-highest successful pursuit in Test cricket. How to beat England in Tests? Ashwin pointed out that the game slipped away from India the moment they failed to stretch their second innings into Day 5. “With England’s current mindset, they’re going to chase any target you set,” he explained. “To beat them, you need to give them less time but a bigger target, ideally around 450, if the conditions allow.”

He also cautioned against overreacting: “We shouldn’t panic or make sweeping changes. India can still level the series, but if we fail to adapt tactically, this series could slip away fast.” 'When you're on 130, aim for 200' Ashwin praised Rishabh Pant’s twin centuries, suggesting they were among the standout performances in recent times. However, he argued that comparisons with MS Dhoni are misplaced. “Pant bats at No. 5, a spot where Dhoni rarely batted in Tests. He’s a core batter and should be compared to the likes of Virat Kohli,” said Ashwin. He also likened Pant’s sharp reflexes and ability to read deliveries early to Pakistan legend Inzamam-ul-Haq, calling him one of the rare players with elite ball recognition and positioning.

“My only request to Rishabh, when you’re on 130, aim for 200. Your contribution at that stage is far more valuable than any lower-order support,” Ashwin added. Avoid IPL-Styled Flips in Tests Ashwin, half-jokingly, asked Pant to skip his acrobatic front flips in the red-ball format. ALSO READ: Are Rishabh Pant's valiant efforts rewriting how Test cricket is played? “Test matches are physically draining. Unlike the IPL where you play 50–60 balls, here you're batting much longer. You’re a top-order batter now, there's nothing left to prove,” he said. Kuldeep Yadav Deserves a Spot Ashwin made a strong case for Kuldeep Yadav’s inclusion in the second Test at Edgbaston, citing the wrist-spinner’s unique ability to trouble England’s batters.