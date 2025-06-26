Home / Cricket / News / Will England risk bringing Jofra Archer back for the 2nd Test vs India?

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan spoke about whether the pacer should be put straight into the playing eleven for the 2nd Test at Edgbaston or not and he didn't look to supportive of the fact.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 6:36 PM IST
England’s fiery pacer Jofra Archer is back in the Test squad for the first time in four years and could feature in the second Test against India at Edgbaston, starting July 2. The 30-year-old speedster last played in the longest format in 2021 and is returning after a lengthy injury layoff.
 
Archer had been sidelined from international cricket due to a recurring thumb injury, which also kept him out of the recent white-ball series against the West Indies. However, he recently made a comeback in a four-day County Championship game for Sussex against Durham, where he scored 31 runs and picked up 1/32 from 18 overs, a performance that hinted at his growing match fitness. 
  Vaughan feels England should go with the same eleven  Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan spoke about whether the pacer should be put straight into the playing eleven for the 2nd Test at Edgbaston or not and he didn't look to supportive of the fact. 
  "I don't see any reason to rush Archer back in action considering the fact that he hasn't played a Test game in 4 years. He has only been part of one game with Durham with another 4-day game coming in a few days. We'll have to see if he gets through that one unharmed. However, according to me England should go with the same eleven with the likes of Josh Tongue and Brydon Carse who were brilliant for the side in the 1st Test." he said.
 
Ravi Shastri feels Archer shouldn't be rushed back into action
 
Former Indian cricketer spoke about the potential comeback for Archer in the next Test and warned England that they should be very careful not to rush him and let him recover fully for the demands of red ball cricket.
 
"With England winning the Test match, England can afford to rest him and make sure he's really fit. Especially with a big Ashes series coming in later this year." he said.
 
"Tongue is also going to improve after this Test, so I think England won't be trying to tinker too much with their eleven for the 2nd Test." Ravi added.
 
Nasser Hussain too felt that in order to comeback for the Test side, he has to be fully fit as the demands of Test cricket can be taxing for a player. 
 
His selection comes as a major boost for England’s pace attack, which already features the likes of Chris Woakes, Josh Tongue, Brydon Carse, and skipper Ben Stokes. With England leading the five-match Test series 1-0 after their successful 371-run chase at Headingley, the inclusion of Archer is expected to add firepower to the hosts' bowling unit.
 
Archer, who also played in the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year, made an immediate impact in Test cricket after his debut, and has since taken 42 wickets from 13 matches. His return could prove crucial for England as they look to maintain momentum against a determined Indian side.
 
England squad for 2nd Test: Ben Stokes (captain), Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, and Chris Woakes.

Topics :India vs EnglandJofra ArcherEngland cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

