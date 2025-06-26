Home / Cricket / News / Record demand: Indian fans fuel sell-outs for Sydney, Canberra matches

Record demand: Indian fans fuel sell-outs for Sydney, Canberra matches

Team India will tour Australia in October and November 2025, featuring three One-Day Internationals, beginning in Perth, followed by a five-match T20I series, concluding in Brisbane on November 8.

AUS vs IND tour
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 4:43 PM IST
India's much-anticipated white-ball series in Australia is still months away, but the buzz among cricket fans is already reaching fever pitch. Cricket Australia (CA) has confirmed that over 90,000 tickets have been snapped up for the eight scheduled matches, with the third ODI in Sydney and the opening T20I in Canberra already sold out, a staggering feat given that the series doesn’t begin until October 19.
 
Indian Diaspora Drives Ticket Surge
Cricket Australia, in an official release, highlighted the overwhelming response from fans, especially the Indian diaspora, who have played a pivotal role in driving demand.
 
“The public ticket allocations for matches at the SCG (Sydney Cricket Ground) and Manuka Oval in Canberra were completely sold out four months ahead of schedule,” the board noted. “Additionally, tickets for the MCG T20I and Gabba T20I are also selling fast.”
 
Following a record-breaking Ashes series, the enthusiasm for white-ball cricket is equally strong, with over 90,000 tickets sold within just two weeks of public sales.
 
Fan Clubs Lead the Charge 
A significant portion of the ticket sales has come from Indian supporters. Over 16% of all tickets have been purchased by Indian fan groups alone. Notably, The Bharat Army has picked up over 2,400 tickets. Fans India has secured more than 1,400 tickets.
 
Brissy Baniyas, an Aggarwal community group led by Amit Goyal, purchased 880 tickets for the Gabba T20I, the highest single-match individual purchase.
 
Indian Community of Gold Coast and Pakka Local have each acquired 500+ tickets for matches at Gold Coast and the MCG respectively. 
 
CA Expects an Electric Summer Atmosphere 
Cricket Australia’s Executive General Manager of Events & Operations, Joel Morrison, expressed excitement about the growing anticipation.
 
“We’ve seen phenomenal engagement from Indian fans, continuing the momentum from last summer’s Border-Gavaskar series,” he said. “With such an enthusiastic mix of Australian and Indian supporters, we’re expecting a vibrant and unforgettable atmosphere at every venue.”
 
As India and Australia gear up for what promises to be a blockbuster white-ball series, fans are already making sure they won’t miss a moment of the action.

Topics :India vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket team

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

