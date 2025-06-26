Sky under the knife again: Surya undergoes successful sports hernia surgery

India’s T20 International captain Suryakumar Yadav undergone successful surgery for a sports hernia in his lower right abdomen in Munich, Germany. This marks his third surgical procedure in as many years—following an ankle operation in 2023 and a previous sports hernia surgery in 2024.

"Already on the Road to Recovery"

"Life Update: Underwent surgery for a sports hernia in the lower right abdomen. Grateful to share that after a smooth surgery, I'm already on the road to recovery. Can’t wait to be back," the 34-year-old posted on his social media handle on Wednesday, offering fans a glimpse into his post-surgery mindset.

Recurring injury, familiar procedure Last week, news agency PTI reported that Suryakumar had been grappling with pain in his lower abdomen due to a suspected sports hernia. The call for surgery was made after further evaluation. What is sports hernia? A sports hernia is a soft tissue injury in the groin or lower abdomen, commonly affecting muscles, tendons, or ligaments—a recurring issue in the batter's case. Suryakumar Yadav's recovery timeline Following the procedure in Germany, Suryakumar is expected to begin rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru in about two weeks.

Will Surya be fit for Bangladesh's T20 series? India’s next white-ball assignment is a tour of Bangladesh in August, which includes three ODIs and three T20Is. Suryakumar, who hasn’t featured in the 50-over format since the 2023 World Cup final, is expected to return to lead the T20 side in Chattogram on August 26. From IPL heroics to the surgeon’s table Before going under the knife, Suryakumar was in red-hot form for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. He was named Player of the Tournament, scoring 717 runs—second only to Orange Cap winner Sai Sudharsan (759 runs). Mumbai Indians made it to the playoffs, falling short in Qualifier 2 against Punjab Kings.