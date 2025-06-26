Jasprit Bumrah Out? India's options for 2nd England Test explained

India’s Test series against England has started with a bitter pill to swallow. After dominating large portions of the Headingley Test, the visitors ended up on the losing side, unable to defend a steep 371-run target.

Now, with just days to go before the second Test in Birmingham, the team may face an even tougher challenge, playing without their premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah. With Bumrah reportedly being rested due to workload management after bowling 44 demanding overs at Headingley, the focus now shifts to who can fill the massive void in India’s pace arsenal.

Arshdeep Singh: Left-Arm variety and swing option

Arshdeep Singh is perhaps the most promising candidate to replace Bumrah. While he is yet to make a significant mark in red-ball cricket at the international level, his left-arm angle, combined with his ability to swing the ball both ways, offers a much-needed variation. With overcast English conditions potentially favoring swing, Arshdeep’s style could trouble England’s aggressive openers, especially early in the innings.

Akash Deep: Consistent line and seam movement

Akash Deep has impressed with his ability to maintain a probing line and extract movement off the seam. He may lack the raw pace of Bumrah, but what he brings is discipline, something India sorely missed in Headingley’s final innings. With conditions at Edgbaston likely to assist bowlers who stay full and target the stumps, Akash Deep’s methodical approach could prove effective.