Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

ICC Under 19 World Cup winners list, winning captains, most successful team

India is the most successful team in the ICC Under 19 World Cup history. It has won the coveted trophy record five times

ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup

ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is aiming for its record sixth ICC Under 19 World Cup title at Williamson Park in Benoni. While Australia is eyeing its fourth U19 World Cup title on Sunday (February 11, 2024). India is the defending champion, but interestingly, Men In Blue has failed to defend the title on all previous occasions when they entered the competition.

When was the ICC Under 19 World Cup first played?
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Under 19 World Cup has a rich history, with the first tournament hosted way back in 1988 when the hosts Australia defeated Pakistan by five wickets. However, the competition saw a break of 10 years before. 

Since 1998, the ICC Under 19 World Cup has been played every two years. 

U-19 WORLD CUP WINNERS & RUNNERS-UP LIST
Year Winner Runners-up Host Winning captain Result
2024 TBD (India vs Australia final underway) TBD South Africa TBD TBD
2022 India England West Indies Yash Dhull India won by 4 wickets
2020 Bangladesh India South Africa Akbar Ali Bangladesh won by 3 wickets (D/L)
2018 India Australia New Zealand Prithvi Shaw India won by 8 wickets
2016 West Indies India Bangladesh Shimron Hetmyer West Indies won by 5 wickets
2014 South Africa Pakistan UAE Aiden Markram South Africa won by 6 wickets
2012 India Australia Australia Unmukt Chand India won by 6 wickets
2010 Australia Pakistan New Zealand Mitchell Marsh Australia won by 25 runs
2008 India South Africa Malaysia Virat Kohli India won by 12 runs (D/L)
2006 Pakistan India Sri Lanka Sarfaraz Ahmed Pakistan won by 38 runs
2004 Pakistan West Indies Bangladesh Khalid Latif Pakistan won by 25 runs
2002 Australia South Africa New Zealand Cameron White Australia won by 7 wickets
2000 India Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Mohammed Kaif India won by 6 wickets
1998 England New Zealand South Africa Owais Shah England won by 7 wickets
1988 Australia Pakistan Australia Geoff Parker Australia won by 5 wickets

Most successful teams in ICC U-19 World Cup: Country-wise

India is the most successful team at the ICC Under 19 World Cup. It has won the coveted trophy record five times. India is followed by Australia (3 titles) and Pakistan (2 titles). Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies and England have won Under 19 World Cup one time each.

ICC Under 19 World Cup winners: Country-wise
Country No. of Under-19 World Cups Winning Years
India 5 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, 2022
Australia 3 1988, 2002, 2010
Pakistan 2 2004, 2006
Bangladesh 1 2020
South Africa 1 2014
West Indies 1 2016
England 1 1998


Also Read

ICC Cricket World Cup: Winners list in ODIs, history, all you need to know

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Revisiting 2003 final, that broke Indian hearts

India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale

IND-AUS highlights World Cup Final: Head's 137 helps Aussies lift 6th title

Asia Cup final, IND vs SL: Sri Lanka join India for summit clash on Sept 17

Sunrisers Eastern Cape win back-to-back SA20 titles, beat Durban by 89 runs

Real show stealer was Boomball: Ashwin lauds Bumrah's Himalayan feat

England spinner Leach ruled out of remaining three Tests against India

ICC Under 19 World Cup final LIVE SCORE, IND vs AUS: Beardman gets Musheer

ICC U19 World Cup final: IND vs AUS playing 11, live match time, streaming

Topics : ICC U19 Cricket World Cup ICC U-19 World Cup India cricket team Australia cricket team Pakistan cricket team Bangladesh cricket team South Africa cricket team England cricket team West Indies cricket team India vs Australia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon