ICC Under 19 World Cup winners list, winning captains, most successful team

India is aiming for its record sixth ICC Under 19 World Cup title at Williamson Park in Benoni. While Australia is eyeing its fourth U19 World Cup title on Sunday (February 11, 2024). India is the defending champion, but interestingly, Men In Blue has failed to defend the title on all previous occasions when they entered the competition.

When was the ICC Under 19 World Cup first played?

The Under 19 World Cup has a rich history, with the first tournament hosted way back in 1988 when the hosts Australia defeated Pakistan by five wickets. However, the competition saw a break of 10 years before.

Since 1998, the ICC Under 19 World Cup has been played every two years.

U-19 WORLD CUP WINNERS & RUNNERS-UP LIST Year Winner Runners-up Host Winning captain Result 2024 TBD (India vs Australia final underway) TBD South Africa TBD TBD 2022 India England West Indies Yash Dhull India won by 4 wickets 2020 Bangladesh India South Africa Akbar Ali Bangladesh won by 3 wickets (D/L) 2018 India Australia New Zealand Prithvi Shaw India won by 8 wickets 2016 West Indies India Bangladesh Shimron Hetmyer West Indies won by 5 wickets 2014 South Africa Pakistan UAE Aiden Markram South Africa won by 6 wickets 2012 India Australia Australia Unmukt Chand India won by 6 wickets 2010 Australia Pakistan New Zealand Mitchell Marsh Australia won by 25 runs 2008 India South Africa Malaysia Virat Kohli India won by 12 runs (D/L) 2006 Pakistan India Sri Lanka Sarfaraz Ahmed Pakistan won by 38 runs 2004 Pakistan West Indies Bangladesh Khalid Latif Pakistan won by 25 runs 2002 Australia South Africa New Zealand Cameron White Australia won by 7 wickets 2000 India Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Mohammed Kaif India won by 6 wickets 1998 England New Zealand South Africa Owais Shah England won by 7 wickets 1988 Australia Pakistan Australia Geoff Parker Australia won by 5 wickets

Most successful teams in ICC U-19 World Cup: Country-wise

India is the most successful team at the ICC Under 19 World Cup. It has won the coveted trophy record five times. India is followed by Australia (3 titles) and Pakistan (2 titles). Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies and England have won Under 19 World Cup one time each.