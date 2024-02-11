ICC Under 19 World Cup winners list, winning captains, most successful team

India is aiming for its record sixth ICC Under 19 World Cup title at Williamson Park in Benoni. While Australia is eyeing its fourth U19 World Cup title on Sunday (February 11, 2024). India is the defending champion, but interestingly, Men In Blue has failed to defend the title on all previous occasions when they entered the competition.
When was the ICC Under 19 World Cup first played?
The Under 19 World Cup has a rich history, with the first tournament hosted way back in 1988 when the hosts Australia defeated Pakistan by five wickets. However, the competition saw a break of 10 years before.
Since 1998, the ICC Under 19 World Cup has been played every two years.
|U-19 WORLD CUP WINNERS & RUNNERS-UP LIST
|Year
|Winner
|Runners-up
|Host
|Winning captain
|Result
|2024
|TBD (India vs Australia final underway)
|TBD
|South Africa
|TBD
|TBD
|2022
|India
|England
|West Indies
|Yash Dhull
|India won by 4 wickets
|2020
|Bangladesh
|India
|South Africa
|Akbar Ali
|Bangladesh won by 3 wickets (D/L)
|2018
|India
|Australia
|New Zealand
|Prithvi Shaw
|India won by 8 wickets
|2016
|West Indies
|India
|Bangladesh
|Shimron Hetmyer
|West Indies won by 5 wickets
|2014
|South Africa
|Pakistan
|UAE
|Aiden Markram
|South Africa won by 6 wickets
|2012
|India
|Australia
|Australia
|Unmukt Chand
|India won by 6 wickets
|2010
|Australia
|Pakistan
|New Zealand
|Mitchell Marsh
|Australia won by 25 runs
|2008
|India
|South Africa
|Malaysia
|Virat Kohli
|India won by 12 runs (D/L)
|2006
|Pakistan
|India
|Sri Lanka
|Sarfaraz Ahmed
|Pakistan won by 38 runs
|2004
|Pakistan
|West Indies
|Bangladesh
|Khalid Latif
|Pakistan won by 25 runs
|2002
|Australia
|South Africa
|New Zealand
|Cameron White
|Australia won by 7 wickets
|2000
|India
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|Mohammed Kaif
|India won by 6 wickets
|1998
|England
|New Zealand
|South Africa
|Owais Shah
|England won by 7 wickets
|1988
|Australia
|Pakistan
|Australia
|Geoff Parker
|Australia won by 5 wickets
Most successful teams in ICC U-19 World Cup: Country-wise
India is the most successful team at the ICC Under 19 World Cup. It has won the coveted trophy record five times. India is followed by Australia (3 titles) and Pakistan (2 titles). Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies and England have won Under 19 World Cup one time each.
|ICC Under 19 World Cup winners: Country-wise
|Country
|No. of Under-19 World Cups
|Winning Years
|India
|5
|2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, 2022
|Australia
|3
|1988, 2002, 2010
|Pakistan
|2
|2004, 2006
|Bangladesh
|1
|2020
|South Africa
|1
|2014
|West Indies
|1
|2016
|England
|1
|1998