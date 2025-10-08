ICC Women's World Cup 2025: AUS-W vs PAK-W playing 11, live streaming

Australia will start as overwhelming favourites when they face Pakistan in their ICC Women’s World Cup clash on Wednesday. The defending champions have been the standout side of the tournament so far, producing dominant performances and remaining the only team to post a 300-plus total. After an 89-run win over New Zealand, Alyssa Healy’s side will look to continue their momentum against a struggling Pakistan team still searching for consistency. Pakistan, led by Fatima Sana, have lost both their matches — against Bangladesh and India — and have struggled with both bat and ball. With Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland and Sophie Molineux in fine form, Australia appear too strong and will aim to fine-tune their combinations ahead of tougher fixtures later in the tournament.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Women vs Pakistan Women playing 11 Australia Women playing 11 (probable): Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown. Pakistan Women playing 11 (probable): Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (c), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal. Australia Women vs Pakistan Women: Head-to-head in WODIs Total matches played: 16

Australia Women won: 16

Pakistan Women won: 0

No result/tied: 0 ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Women vs Pakistan Women full squad Australia Women’s squad: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Heather Graham.

Pakistan Women's squad: Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (c), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Omaima Sohail, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Eyman Fatima, Syeda Aroob Shah. ALSO READ: Mohd Siraj's commitment of putting team first sets him apart: Williamson

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Women vs Pakistan Women live streaming and telecast details When will the Australia Women vs Pakistan Women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Australia Women will go toe-to-toe with Pakistan Women in match 9 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Wednesday, October 8.

What will be the venue for the Australia Women vs Pakistan Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 8? The match between Australia Women and Pakistan Women will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. What time will the toss take place for the Australia Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match? The toss for the Australia Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the Australia Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled?