ICC Women's World Cup 2025: AUS-W vs PAK-W playing 11, live streaming

Australia will start as overwhelming favourites when they face Pakistan in their ICC Women’s World Cup clash on Wednesday. The defending champions have been the standout side of the tournament so far, producing dominant performances and remaining the only team to post a 300-plus total. After an 89-run win over New Zealand, Alyssa Healy’s side will look to continue their momentum against a struggling Pakistan team still searching for consistency. Pakistan, led by Fatima Sana, have lost both their matches — against Bangladesh and India — and have struggled with both bat and ball. With Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland and Sophie Molineux in fine form, Australia appear too strong and will aim to fine-tune their combinations ahead of tougher fixtures later in the tournament.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Women vs Pakistan Women playing 11
Australia Women playing 11 (probable): Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown.
Pakistan Women playing 11 (probable): Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (c), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.
Australia Women vs Pakistan Women: Head-to-head in WODIs
Total matches played: 16
Australia Women won: 16
Pakistan Women won: 0
No result/tied: 0
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Women vs Pakistan Women full squad
Australia Women’s squad: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Heather Graham.