India vs Australia live streaming today: Where to watch Sydney ODI match?

The Sydney Cricket Ground will witness a superb clash as Indian stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could be playing their final match on Australian soil during the 3rd ODI in Sydney against Australia. For fans, it will be more than a dead rubber, it’s a farewell of sorts to two greats who first toured Down Under in 2007 and 2011 respectively. While Rohit has shown resilience with a gritty 73 in the second ODI, Kohli’s rare back-to-back ducks have sparked concern about his form and future.
India, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir, will be determined to avoid a whitewash in the series. Their recent record at the Sydney Cricket Ground doesn’t inspire confidence — just one win in their last five ODIs at the venue. Team balance continues to be a concern, with many urging the inclusion of Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav to strengthen the bowling attack. Axar Patel, however, has been a rare positive, contributing effectively with both bat and ball.
Australia, meanwhile, appear to be successfully building their next-generation core in preparation for the 2027 World Cup. Rising stars like Matthew Short, Mitchell Owen, and Cooper Connolly have displayed impressive maturity and tactical awareness. With Travis Head eyeing a big knock and the spin duo of Adam Zampa and Matthew Kuhnemann in excellent form, the hosts will be eager to complete a commanding 3-0 series sweep.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch this much-anticipated clash between two of cricket’s biggest rivals around the world.
|India vs Australia 3rd ODI broadcast details
|Country / Region
|TV Channels
|Streaming Platforms
|India
|Star Sports Network, DD Sports (FTA)
|JioHotstar
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports, Discovery+
|Discovery+
|United States
|Willow TV
|ESPN+, Sling TV
|Canada
|Willow Canada
|Willow App
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Go, Sky Sport Now
|South Africa
|SuperSport Cricket
|DStv App
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports
|PTV Sports Digital
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV (GTV)
|Rabbitholebd
|Sri Lanka
|Siyatha TV, Ada Derana 24
|SonyLIV
|Nepal
|Star Sports (via India feed)
|JioHotstar
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV
|Ariana Play
|Middle East (UAE, Qatar, Oman, etc.)
|CricLife, beIN Sports
|STARZPLAY
|Caribbean
|ESPN Caribbean
|ESPN Play
|Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore)
|Astro Cricket, Hub Sports
|Astro Go
|Europe (Non-UK)
|ICC.tv
|ICC.tv
|Africa (Other regions)
|SuperSport Grandstand
|DStv Stream
|West Indies
|ESPN
|ESPN Play Caribbean
