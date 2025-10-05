ICC Women's World Cup 2025: IND-W vs PAK-W playing 11, live streaming

India Women (IND W) are set to take on Pakistan Women (PAK W) in Match 6 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, scheduled for Sunday, October 5, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The Indian squad kicked off their tournament in impressive fashion, securing a 59-run victory over Sri Lanka in their opening game. Electing to bat first, India posted a competitive total of 269 for 8, with notable contributions from Pratika Rawal (37), Harleen Deol (48), Deepti Sharma (53), and Amanjot Kaur (57). Sri Lanka’s Inoka Ranaweera stood out with a four-wicket haul. Despite rain shortening the game to 47 overs, India’s disciplined bowling performance helped restrict Sri Lanka to 211 runs, resulting in a 59-run win via the DLS method under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur.

Conversely, Pakistan Women faced a setback in their previous match, suffering a seven-wicket defeat to Bangladesh. The batting lineup collapsed, managing only 129 runs before being bowled out. Bangladesh's victory was largely propelled by Rubya Haider's unbeaten half-century, securing a comfortable win over Nigar Sultana's side. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Women vs Pakistan women probable Playing 11 India Women Playing 11: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

Pakistan Women Playing 11: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Rameen Shamim, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal India Women vs Pakistan women: Head-to-Head in WODIs Total Matches Played: 11 India Women Won: 11 Pakistan Women Won: 0 No Result: 0 ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Women vs Pakistan women Full Squad India Women's Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry

Pakistan Women's Squad: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Eyman Fatima, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadaf Shamas ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Women vs Pakistan women Live Streaming and Telecast Details When will the India Women vs Pakistan Women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025? India Women will face Pakistan Women in the fifth game of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Saturday, October 5. What will be the venue for the India Women vs Pakistan Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 5?

The match between India Women and Pakistan Women will be held at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. What time will the toss take place for the India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match? The toss for the India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled? The India Women vs Pakistan Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will start at 3:00 PM IST.