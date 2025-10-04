Saturday, October 04, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Stray dog bites two coaches at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium during training

Stray dog bites two coaches at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium during training

Ahead of the Para Athletics Championships, a formal request was made on August 21, 2025, to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to clear stray dogs from the stadium premises.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

On the morning of October 3, 2025, a stray dog inside the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi bit two coaches, Japanese coach Meiko Okumatsu and Kenyan coach Dennis Maragia, while they were overseeing training at the practice track.
 
Preventive Measures and Ongoing Challenges
 
Ahead of the Para Athletics Championships, a formal request was made on August 21, 2025, to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to clear stray dogs from the stadium premises. The Organising Committee confirmed, “Acting swiftly, the MCD cleared the premises well before the start of the Championships, and dog-catching vehicles have been stationed at the stadium from Day 1 to ensure constant vigilance and immediate response.”
 
 
Despite these efforts, the Committee explained that “the challenge of individuals repeatedly feeding stray dogs near the venue has allowed animals to re-enter the premises,” leading to the unfortunate incidents involving the coaches at the warm-up track. 

Immediate Medical Response
 
Okumatsu and Maragia were promptly treated with on-site medical aid at the athlete’s medical room. They were then transported to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment before being taken back to their hotels. Dr. Ish Middha of the Medical Committee told reporters, “Two coaches were bitten in the morning session. After I cleaned and dressed their wounds, I took them to Safdarjang Hospital, where we followed the medical protocol for dog bites.”
 
The treatment was administered on the assumption that the dog was unvaccinated.
 
Ongoing Animal Control and Safety Measures
 
The Organising Committee highlighted that the MCD has stationed two dedicated dog-catching teams permanently inside the stadium, equipped with vehicles for quick removal and safe transfer of stray dogs to shelters. They emphasized that “all captured animals are being relocated in line with strict animal welfare norms, ensuring both safety and humane treatment.”
 
While prioritizing animal welfare, the Committee stressed that “the safety, health, and well-being of participants is non-negotiable.” They also confirmed that the stadium and its surroundings have been thoroughly sanitized in cooperation with civic agencies and that enhanced preventive measures are now in place.
 
Round-the-Clock Vigilance to Secure Championships
 
“The Organising Committee underscores… Two on-site teams, supported by stationed vehicles, continue round-the-clock operations to ensure there is no compromise on participant safety and the successful hosting of the World Para Athletics Championships 2025,” the statement concluded.
 
World Para Athletics clarified that the incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Local Organising Committee and not their own.

Topics : World Athletics Championships athletics

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

