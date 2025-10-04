Here's why Rohit removed as India ODI captain? Agarkar gives the reason

India chief selector Ajit Agarkar has clarified the reasoning behind the decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Shubman Gill as the One-Day International (ODI) captain, calling it a strategic move aimed at long-term planning.

Agarkar: “Practically impossible to have three captains”

Speaking at the press conference after the selection meeting, Agarkar said the change was necessary to streamline leadership across formats and allow the next generation to take charge in the 50-over setup.

“It’s practically impossible to have three captains across formats,” Agarkar explained. “With the next World Cup in 2027, we felt it was the right time to have a new captain. There aren’t too many ODIs in the next couple of years, and the new captain needs time and opportunities to build his team.”

The selection committee, along with head coach Gautam Gambhir, decided that Gill — already the Test captain — would lead the ODI side beginning with the upcoming away series against Australia. Focus on long-term transition The decision marks a major step in India's leadership transition. Gill, 26, becomes the youngest India ODI captain in nearly a decade, taking over from Rohit, who led the side to twin ICC titles — the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the Champions Trophy in 2025. Selectors believe Gill's elevation will ensure continuity and stability as India rebuilds toward the next World Cup cycle. The young captain's batting form — with 2,775 runs in 55 ODIs at an average of 59.04 — has reinforced the belief that he can handle the responsibility.