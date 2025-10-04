Home / Cricket / News / Here's why Rohit removed as India ODI captain? Agarkar gives the reason

Here's why Rohit removed as India ODI captain? Agarkar gives the reason

Chief selector says it's "practically impossible" to have three captains across formats; Shubman Gill to get time ahead of 2027 World Cup

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 3:20 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India chief selector Ajit Agarkar has clarified the reasoning behind the decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Shubman Gill as the One-Day International (ODI) captain, calling it a strategic move aimed at long-term planning.
 
Agarkar: “Practically impossible to have three captains”
 
Speaking at the press conference after the selection meeting, Agarkar said the change was necessary to streamline leadership across formats and allow the next generation to take charge in the 50-over setup.
 
“It’s practically impossible to have three captains across formats,” Agarkar explained. “With the next World Cup in 2027, we felt it was the right time to have a new captain. There aren’t too many ODIs in the next couple of years, and the new captain needs time and opportunities to build his team.”
 
The selection committee, along with head coach Gautam Gambhir, decided that Gill — already the Test captain — would lead the ODI side beginning with the upcoming away series against Australia. 
 
Focus on long-term transition
 
The decision marks a major step in India’s leadership transition. Gill, 26, becomes the youngest India ODI captain in nearly a decade, taking over from Rohit, who led the side to twin ICC titles — the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the Champions Trophy in 2025.
 
Selectors believe Gill’s elevation will ensure continuity and stability as India rebuilds toward the next World Cup cycle. The young captain’s batting form — with 2,775 runs in 55 ODIs at an average of 59.04 — has reinforced the belief that he can handle the responsibility.
 
Rohit’s contribution remains invaluable
 
Rohit Sharma, 38, remains part of the ODI setup and will play in the upcoming series. His leadership tenure saw India lift two major ICC trophies and maintain consistency across formats. However, Agarkar hinted that the timing was right to prepare for succession.
 
Rohit had earlier stepped down from Test captaincy after a lean patch, paving the way for Gill’s rise in red-ball cricket. His wealth of experience will continue to guide the team as Gill finds his footing as a full-time white-ball leader.
 
Building towards 2027
 
The selectors’ decision underlines a broader shift — one that prioritises planning over sentiment. With limited ODIs in the calendar before the 2027 World Cup, Gill’s appointment gives India a clear direction to shape its next generation of leaders and a balanced core around him.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SL-W vs AUS-W playing 11, live streaming

New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20 playing 11, live match time and streaming

Sana Mir's 'Azad Kashmir' remark sparks row before IND-PAK World Cup clash

IND vs WI: Dhruv Jurel joins elite list with maiden Test hundred for India

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: ENG-W vs SA-W playing 11, live streaming

Topics :Rohit SharmaVirat KohliIndia cricket team

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story