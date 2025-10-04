India squad for Australia tour: Gill replaces Sharma as new ODI captain

In a significant move signalling the start of a new era in Indian cricket, Shubman Gill has been appointed captain of India’s One-Day International (ODI) team, replacing Rohit Sharma on Saturday. The 26-year-old, who already leads the Test side, will take charge for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, who scored 243 runs in India's victorious Champions Trophy campaign, has been named Gill's deputy.

A strategic shift for the future

The decision was finalised after selectors met on Saturday, with Gill himself attending the meeting. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee informed Gill that the leadership change was part of a long-term vision aimed at preparing for the 2027 ICC World Cup, which will be hosted jointly by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

ALSO READ: Here's why Rohit removed as India ODI captain? Agarkar gives the reason The selectors also consulted head coach Gautam Gambhir before finalising the move. Gill’s appointment, over a decade younger than Rohit, marks a generational transition — one that blends continuity with future planning. Gill’s rise has been swift and assured. In his maiden Test series as captain earlier this year, he scored a staggering 754 runs in five matches in England, averaging 75.40 with four centuries. The series for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy ended in a 2-2 draw. In ODIs, he has already notched up 2,775 runs in 55 matches at an average of 59.04, including eight centuries — one of them a double century (208) against New Zealand in 2023. India squad for ODIs in Australia: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Praisdh Krishna India squad for T20s in Australia: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

India’s Tour of Australia, 2025 Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue Time 1 Sunday 19th October 1st ODI Perth 9 AM IST 2 Thursday 23rd October 2nd ODI Adelaide 9 AM IST 3 Saturday 25th October 3rd ODI Sydney 9 AM IST 4 Wednesday 29th October 1st T20I Canberra 1:45 PM IST 5 Friday 31st October 2nd T20I Melbourne 1:45 PM IST 6 Sunday 2nd November 3rd T20I Hobart 1:45 PM IST 7 Thursday 6th November 4th T20I Gold Coast 1:45 PM IST 8 Saturday 8th November 5th T20I Brisbane 1:45 PM IST Suryakumar Yadav has been retained as captain for the T20I series that follows the ODIs in Australia. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the ODI leg of the tour to manage his workload, while promising left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal has been recalled to the 50-over setup.

Rohit Sharma: The End of an Era Rohit Sharma, 38, has been named in the squad but will no longer lead the ODI side. His recent form slump, including a lean run against Australia in Test series, led to his stepping down from Test captaincy earlier this year. Nevertheless, Rohit remains a key part of India’s ODI plans. Under Rohit’s leadership, India clinched two major ICC titles — the T20 World Cup in the West Indies last year and the Champions Trophy earlier this year, where India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final in Dubai.

Despite stepping aside, Rohit’s impact as captain remains profound. “Runs are not coming but there is no guarantee that you won’t be able to score two months down the line or six months down the line. I am mature enough to know what I am doing,” he said earlier this year, addressing questions about his form. Kohli’s continued presence Former captain Virat Kohli is also be part of the ODI squad, marking his return to competitive international cricket after seven months. His last appearance was the Champions Trophy final, where his partnership with Rohit was instrumental in India’s title triumph.