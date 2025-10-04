Taking a look at Rohit Sharma's stellar ODI captaincy record for India

Rohit Sharma has firmly established himself as one of India’s most successful ODI captains, boasting an exceptional record that has elevated Team India’s stature on the global stage.

Under his leadership, India clinched the prestigious ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, a triumph that further solidified his credentials as a tactically astute and inspiring leader. Despite recently passing the captaincy baton to Shubman Gill ahead of the Australia ODI tour, Rohit remains a pivotal figure within the squad, providing valuable experience and guidance.

A Record-Breaking Winning Percentage

Rohit Sharma ODI captaincy record Matches Won Lost Tied Draw No Result Win% 56 42 12 1 0 1 75 ALSO READ: India squad for Australia tour: Gill replaces Sharma as new ODI captain Rohit Sharma’s captaincy record in ODIs is nothing short of remarkable. Over 56 matches at the helm, India have won 42 games, lost 12, with one match ending in a draw and another producing no result. This translates into a winning percentage of 72.35%, the highest ever achieved by any Indian captain in ODI cricket. Globally, this places Rohit Sharma second among all captains in the history of the format, a testament to his consistent leadership and ability to deliver results under pressure.

Rohit Among Cricket’s Elite Leaders The only captain ahead of him is Clive Lloyd, who led the legendary West Indies side to two World Cup titles. Lloyd’s winning percentage stands at 76.19%, earned from 64 victories in 84 matches. Close on their heels is South Africa’s Faf du Plessis, who commands a 71.79% win rate from 28 wins in 39 games. Rohit’s dominance is especially significant when compared to other Indian greats; Virat Kohli, another iconic figure, holds a winning percentage of 68.42% from 65 wins in 95 matches, placing him seventh overall. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni, India’s most celebrated captain who led in 200 ODIs, has a win rate of 55%, ranking 37th globally.