The Chase Master returns: Virat Kohli ready to dominate Down Under again

After much anticipation, Virat Kohli has been named in India’s ODI squad for the upcoming tour of Australia. The return of one of cricket’s modern greats has injected fresh excitement among fans and experts alike, signaling a huge boost for Team India’s white-ball ambitions Down Under.

A Stellar ODI Career That Needs No Introduction

ALSO READ: Taking a look at Rohit Sharma's stellar ODI captaincy record for India Virat Kohli’s journey in ODI cricket has been nothing short of phenomenal. Since his debut, he has amassed over 14,000 runs at an average of around 58, making him one of the most consistent and prolific run-scorers in the format. Kohli’s hunger for runs, combined with his impeccable technique and ability to chase targets under pressure, has earned him countless accolades. From thrilling centuries to match-winning knocks, Kohli has often been India’s go-to batsman in crunch moments.

Virat Kohli ODI stats Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s 2008-2025 302 290 45 14181 183 57.88 15192 93.34 51 74 16 1325 152 Why Kohli’s Presence Matters for Team India His displays against Australia are also a big reason that Kohli needed to be on that flight Down Under as it has been one of his favourite places to score runs over the years. ALSO READ: India squad for Australia tour: Gill replaces Sharma as new ODI captain India’s ODI setup gains tremendous value with Kohli’s inclusion. His experience and calm demeanor provide stability to the batting order, especially when the team is facing challenging conditions abroad. Known for his ability to adapt to different pitches and situations, Kohli’s presence boosts the confidence of younger players and adds depth to the lineup.His displays against Australia are also a big reason that Kohli needed to be on that flight Down Under as it has been one of his favourite places to score runs over the years.