India squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: Rohit, Kohli certain to be part of ODI squad for AUS tour

With India set to play three ODIs (Oct 19-23) and five T20Is (Oct 29-Nov 8) against Australia, the experience and match-winning pedigree of Rohit and Kohli could be invaluable.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 11:48 AM IST
All attention turns to Ahmedabad today as the BCCI gears up to unveil India’s white-ball squads for the much-anticipated limited-overs tour of Australia. The announcement, expected during Day 3 of the ongoing Test against the West Indies, is likely to dominate headlines, and for good reason.
 
The big talking point? The potential return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to T20Is. Both senior pros stepped away from the format after leading India to glory in the 2024 T20 World Cup and subsequently announced their retirement from Test cricket. Since their last appearance during the Champions Trophy in March, the duo has stayed off the field, but reports suggest they’ve been training intensively in preparation for a comeback.  Check IND vs WI 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
 
Meanwhile, selectors face challenges around injuries and workload. Hardik Pandya is still nursing a quad injury, while Rishabh Pant remains sidelined with a foot fracture. Shubman Gill, currently captaining the Test side, may be rested for part of the tour due to a packed schedule.
 
With key World Test Championship points and the 2026 T20 World Cup in view, today’s announcement could set the tone for India’s roadmap ahead. 
11:48 AM

India squad announcement for AUS tour LIVE UPDATES: Pant ruled out?

As per reports, India’s star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is set to miss the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia, which kicks off on October 19 and features three ODIs followed by five T20Is.
 
Pant sustained a foot fracture while attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes during the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in July. Although he returned to bat the next day and scored a gritty 54, the effort worsened the injury, pushing back his recovery timeline.
 
Since then, Pant has been sidelined from international action, missing the fifth Test against England, the Asia Cup, and the ongoing series against the West Indies.
 
His return is now expected during India’s Test series in South Africa, with the first match scheduled to begin on November 14. Meanwhile, India’s squad for the Australia tour is likely to be announced on October 4.

11:30 AM

India squad announcement for AUS tour LIVE UPDATES: Certainties in all 3 formats for India!

Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav seem to be near-certainties across all three formats. However, considering their workloads, the short turnaround between formats, and the fact that the next major ODI event, the 2027 World Cup, is still some time away, India may opt to rest them for the ODI leg of the Australia tour. If included in the 50-over squad, they could be given an early exit from the T20I series to begin preparations for the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

11:20 AM

India squad announcement for AUS tour LIVE UPDATES: Pacer duo set to be included!

Pace duo Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana are likely to be included in India’s ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against Australia. Harshit was previously named in both the Asia Cup 2025 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squads.

11:09 AM

India squad announcement for AUS tour LIVE UPDATES: India to assess workload cautiously!

How do you juggle present demands while keeping an eye on long-term objectives? That’s the key dilemma facing India’s selectors today.

With the West Indies Test series in progress and the T20 World Cup approaching, India needs to strike a balance between staying fresh and staying competitive during the Australia tour.

A packed itinerary only makes things tougher, especially with injuries already shrinking the pool of available players.

The potential return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli adds to the complexity. Should the team rely on seasoned campaigners or give more exposure to emerging talent?

Today’s squad announcement goes beyond just this tour — it could define India’s cricketing roadmap for the next year.

11:00 AM

India squad announcement for AUS tour LIVE UPDATES: Jaiswal in for a shout?

Yashasvi Jaiswal was overlooked by the BCCI selectors for the Asia Cup 2025 squad, raising questions about his immediate future in the national setup. All eyes will now be on whether he secures a spot in the squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia. Moreover, if he is included in the ODI lineup as a reserve opener, it could be a key development to watch.

10:51 AM

India squad announcement for AUS tour LIVE UPDATES: Bumrah's workload in focus!

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for the upcoming white-ball series in Australia remains uncertain, with workload management emerging as a key concern.

Having already played in the Asia Cup and two Test matches, Bumrah is likely to be rested for the ODI leg of the tour to keep him fresh for the demanding Test series against South Africa in November.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has confirmed that Bumrah will be part of the squad for the ongoing Test series against the West Indies. However, given the long travel schedule and intense fixtures in Australia, the team management is expected to give him a break from limited-overs action.

In Bumrah’s possible absence, the fast-bowling duties could be shared among Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, and Arshdeep Singh, with Akash Deep and Khaleel Ahmed in contention to offer depth and maintain the pace-bowling balance.

10:40 AM

India squad announcement for AUS tour LIVE UPDATES: A challenging tour for India!

India’s upcoming white-ball tour of Australia will test more than just cricketing ability, it will demand stamina and smart squad management.

The tour features three ODIs in Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney, followed by a hectic stretch of five T20Is across nine days, involving extensive travel across the country.

With several key players already sidelined due to injuries, the selectors will need to strike a balance between experience and freshness.

Will they rely on seasoned campaigners like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to steer the team, or opt to give newer faces a chance in preparation for future tournaments?

Today’s squad announcement will shed light on whether India is approaching the tour at full strength or using it as a platform to test bench strength for the long term.

10:30 AM

India squad announcement for AUS tour LIVE UPDATES: Will Rohit retain captaincy?

A key focus of the selection meeting will be deciding the ODI captaincy, specifically, whether Rohit Sharma will continue in the role. Reports suggest that selectors intend to have a conversation with him regarding the leadership position. Notably, the veteran opener has passed his fitness test at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence, clearing a crucial hurdle for selection.

10:20 AM

India squad announcement for AUS tour LIVE UPDATES: Injury updates from the team!

As anticipation grows around India's squad announcement, injury concerns are beginning to cloud the picture.
 
Hardik Pandya remains sidelined with a quadriceps injury, while Rishabh Pant is also unlikely to be available due to a foot fracture.
 
Both players are integral to India’s white-ball plans—Hardik for his all-round abilities and finishing power, and Pant for his dynamic presence behind the stumps and with the bat.
 
Their unavailability presents a challenge for the selectors, especially with eight matches packed into a tight schedule on the Australia tour.
 
Will the selectors opt to test the bench strength or rely on seasoned names like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to steady the ship? The choices made today could influence India's limited-overs direction for the foreseeable future.

10:10 AM

India squad announcement for AUS tour LIVE UPDATES: Who will open for India if Gill is rested?

If Shubman Gill is rested for the ODI series, the spot alongside Rohit Sharma at the top of the order could come down to a choice between two left-handers — Abhishek Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Abhishek was specifically included in two List A matches against Australia A, likely as preparation. His recent form and the added advantage of his left-arm spin make him a strong contender to partner Jaiswal in the opening slot.

10:05 AM

India squad announcement for AUS tour LIVE UPDATES: Schedule for India's white ball tour!

India white ball tour vs Australia schedule
 
  • 1st ODI: October 19 in Perth
  • 2nd ODI: October 23 in Adelaide
  • 3rd ODI: October 25 in Sydney
  • 1st T20I: October 29 in Canberra
  • 2nd T20I: October 31 in Melbourne
  • 3rd T20I: November 2 in Hobart
  • 4th T20I: November 6 in Gold Coast
  • 5th T20I: November 8 in Brisbane
 

10:00 AM

India squad announcement for AUS tour LIVE UPDATES: Gill to be rested for tour?

If the Test match at Arun Jaitley Stadium stretches to its scheduled conclusion on October 14, concerns around Shubman Gill’s fatigue may come into play. As the newly appointed vice-captain of India’s ODI squad for the Champions Trophy, Gill faces a packed calendar with minimal recovery time. Given the demanding travel and match commitments ahead, the national selectors will likely have to assess his workload closely to ensure optimal performance and avoid burnout.

9:55 AM

India squad announcement for AUS tour LIVE UPDATES: Virat, Rohit a certainity?

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Team India’s squad announcement for the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia!
 
The big moment is just around the corner as the BCCI is set to reveal the ODI and T20I squads today.
 
With three ODIs and five T20Is scheduled across 19 packed days, anticipation is at its peak. All eyes are on whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will make their much-talked-about return to the T20I setup.
 
Both stalwarts have been out of action since March but are reportedly gearing up for a high-profile comeback.
 
Will the selectors stick with experience or continue to back India’s rising stars? Stay with us for all the latest updates as they happen!
First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News