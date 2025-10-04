India squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: Rohit, Kohli certain to be part of ODI squad for AUS tour

All attention turns to Ahmedabad today as the BCCI gears up to unveil India’s white-ball squads for the much-anticipated limited-overs tour of Australia. The announcement, expected during Day 3 of the ongoing Test against the West Indies, is likely to dominate headlines, and for good reason.

The big talking point? The potential return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to T20Is. Both senior pros stepped away from the format after leading India to glory in the 2024 T20 World Cup and subsequently announced their retirement from Test cricket. Since their last appearance during the Champions Trophy in March, the duo has stayed off the field, but reports suggest they've been training intensively in preparation for a comeback.

With India set to play three ODIs (Oct 19–23) and five T20Is (Oct 29–Nov 8) against Australia, the experience and match-winning pedigree of Rohit and Kohli could be invaluable.

Meanwhile, selectors face challenges around injuries and workload. Hardik Pandya is still nursing a quad injury, while Rishabh Pant remains sidelined with a foot fracture. Shubman Gill, currently captaining the Test side, may be rested for part of the tour due to a packed schedule.