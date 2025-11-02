ICC Women's WC final: Navi Mumabi hourly weather report and rain prediction

History beckons at Navi Mumbai’s Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy as India and South Africa gear up for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final — a clash that guarantees a new world champion. Both sides are chasing their maiden ICC title after stunning semifinal victories over Australia and England, respectively. While this marks India’s third appearance in a World Cup final, South Africa will be making their historic first, setting the stage for an unforgettable night in Navi Mumbai.

However, weather threatens to play a decisive role in this grand finale. The latest forecasts for Sunday indicate the possibility of heavy showers, raising concerns of a partial or even full washout. With clouds hovering and intermittent rain predicted through the day, both teams — and fans — will be anxiously watching the skies.

ALSO READ: ICC Women's WC 2025 final: India vs South Africa playing 11, live streaming A reserve day has been kept in place, but persistent rainfall could still disrupt proceedings and test the patience of players and spectators alike. Given the magnitude of the contest, the weather could turn out to be as big a factor as the players themselves. As anticipation builds, all eyes are now on Navi Mumbai’s skies as cricket fans hope the rain gods stay away to allow history to unfold uninterrupted. What does the AccuWeather report say for Navi Mumbai? According to Navi Mumbai’s Sunday weather report for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa, conditions are expected to remain hot and humid with intermittent rain chances through the day. The temperature will stay around 31–32°C from noon to evening, with humidity ranging between 68% and 80%. Winds will blow from the south-southwest at 13–17 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 30 km/h. Cloud cover will gradually increase from 29% at midday to over 70% by evening.

The probability of rain will be low during the early hours (15–20%) but is expected to rise sharply to around 50–58% between 4 PM and 6 PM, possibly causing short delays. Air quality will remain poor throughout the day, and the UV index will be high during the afternoon before dropping in the evening. Visibility is likely to stay around 11 km under bright, partly cloudy skies. How does the BBC forecast compare for Navi Mumbai? According to BBC Weather’s Sunday forecast for Mumbai, conditions for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa are expected to feature light rain showers and a moderate breeze throughout the day. Temperatures will remain steady around 30°C during the afternoon and drop to 27°C by late evening, ensuring a humid and warm atmosphere at Navi Mumbai’s Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy.