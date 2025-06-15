ICC WTC 2025-27 cycle: Full list of all teams' home and away matches

The 2023–25 cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) concluded on Saturday, June 14, with South Africa defeating Australia in the final at Lord’s, London by five wickets to win their maiden WTC mace and first ICC trophy since 1998. Now, the focus of fans and teams shifts to the 2025–27 cycle of the ICC WTC, which will start with India’s tour of England for a five-match Test series starting Friday, June 20, at Headingley.

ALSO READ: WTC final: Emotion overflows in South African camp after WTC 2025 triumph All nine teams are set to play six Test series in the latest WTC cycle, with three home and three away series. Out of all teams, Australia have the most hectic schedule with 22 matches scheduled for them, followed by England, who will play 21 matches in the latest cycle. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will play 12 matches each, which is the least amongst all teams. Meanwhile, India will play 18 matches, and defending champions South Africa will play 14 matches in the WTC 2025–27 cycle.

Check full list of all home and away opponents of all nine teams: ICC WTC 2025-27 Full Match Schedule Team Total Home Away Australia 22 England (5), New Zealand (4), Bangladesh (2) West Indies (3), South Africa (3), India (5) Bangladesh 12 Pakistan (2), West Indies (2), England (2) Sri Lanka (2), South Africa (2), Australia (2) England 21 India (5), New Zealand (3), Pakistan (3) Australia (5), South Africa (3), Bangladesh (2) India 18 West Indies (2), South Africa (2), Australia (5) England (5), Sri Lanka (2), New Zealand (2) New Zealand 16 West Indies (3), India (2), Sri Lanka (2) England (3), Australia (4), Pakistan (2) Pakistan 13 South Africa (2), Sri Lanka (2), New Zealand (2) Bangladesh (2), West Indies (2), England (3) South Africa 14 Australia (3), Bangladesh (2), England (3) Pakistan (2), India (2), Sri Lanka (2) Sri Lanka 12 Bangladesh (2), India (2), South Africa (2) West Indies (2), Pakistan (2), New Zealand (2) West Indies 14 Australia (3), Sri Lanka (2), Pakistan (2) India (2), New Zealand (3), Bangladesh (2)

Australia (22 Matches) Australia have the most packed schedule in this WTC cycle, featuring 22 matches across six series. They will host England for a high-voltage five-Test Ashes series, New Zealand for four matches, and Bangladesh for two. Away from home, they’ll travel to the West Indies for three Tests, South Africa for another three, and India for a grueling five-match series. With two lengthy five-Test tours and demanding conditions across continents, Australia will need depth and resilience to remain in contention for a second consecutive WTC title. Bangladesh (12 Matches) Bangladesh’s 12-match schedule includes home series against Pakistan, West Indies, and England—each consisting of two Tests. These home fixtures offer them a genuine shot at points, given their comfort on spin-friendly pitches. However, the away schedule is a stern test: they will travel to Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Australia for two Tests each. If Bangladesh hope to climb the WTC standings, they must not only capitalise at home but also find ways to compete overseas against stronger bowling attacks.

England (21 Matches) England are set for 21 matches, including two massive five-Test blockbusters—home against India and away in Australia. They will also host New Zealand and Pakistan for three Tests each, forming a busy home summer. Their away series include a three-Test tour of South Africa and a two-match assignment in Bangladesh. England’s path to the final will heavily depend on their ability to juggle player workload and maintain consistency across formats and conditions. India (18 Matches) India will play 18 Tests in the WTC 2025–27 cycle. Their home fixtures include major series against Australia (five Tests), South Africa (two), and West Indies (two). Away from home, they face England for another five-match series, as well as tours to Sri Lanka and New Zealand. With marquee opponents in both home and away series, India’s campaign will be shaped by how they balance their traditionally dominant home form with improved performances overseas—especially in England and New Zealand.

New Zealand (16 Matches) New Zealand have a 16-match fixture list featuring home series against West Indies, India, and Sri Lanka, offering them conditions they traditionally excel in. However, away challenges include three Tests in England, four in Australia, and two in Pakistan. Their success in this WTC cycle may hinge on their ability to translate home dominance into competitive results overseas, particularly in Australia and England where conditions can be demanding. Pakistan (13 Matches) Pakistan’s 13-match campaign features home series against South Africa, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand. On the road, they will take on Bangladesh, West Indies, and England. While the series are evenly distributed, the varying nature of playing conditions—from spin in Dhaka to seam in London—means Pakistan will need to adapt quickly. Their chances of making a deeper run in the WTC may depend on their middle order’s ability to withstand pressure and their fast bowlers’ consistency abroad.

South Africa (14 Matches) South Africa’s 14-match calendar includes home series against Australia, Bangladesh, and England. All three will be played on pace-friendly surfaces where the Proteas have historically performed well. Their away tours—visiting Pakistan, India, and Sri Lanka—will provide a contrast in conditions. South Africa have a chance to bank early points at home, but their ability to win in Asia will ultimately determine whether they can contend for a place in the final. Sri Lanka (12 Matches) Sri Lanka’s campaign features 12 matches. At home, they’ll welcome India, South Africa, and Bangladesh—offering them opportunities to use their spinning conditions to advantage. Their away tours take them to West Indies, Pakistan, and New Zealand, each for two-Test series. A mix of opponents in both subcontinent and non-subcontinent locations presents Sri Lanka with a relatively balanced challenge. They'll look to home dominance and steady performances abroad to stay in the mix.