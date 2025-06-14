Home / Cricket / News / WTC Final: South Africa sheds the choker's tag, finally wins ICC title

WTC Final: South Africa sheds the choker's tag, finally wins ICC title

Markram's sublime 136 and Bavuma's gritty 66 helped the Proteas stitch a game-changing partnership

Aditya Kaushik
Jun 14 2025
The South African cricket team’s 27-year-long wait for an ICC trophy came to an end on Saturday, June 14, at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, as they beat Australia by five wickets in the final of the ICC World Test Championship to lift their maiden WTC mace — and their first ICC trophy since winning the ICC KnockOut Trophy (now ICC Champions Trophy) back in 1998. 

Rabada, Cummins dominate early exchanges

Opting to bowl first on a fresh Lord’s pitch, South Africa got off to a perfect start as Kagiso Rabada tore through Australia’s batting line-up with a fiery spell of 5 for 51. Despite the early damage, Australia posted a respectable 212 in their first innings, courtesy of Steve Smith (66) and Beau Webster (72), who steadied the ship with a gritty partnership.
 
Australia hit back in style in the second innings, with skipper Pat Cummins delivering a sensational performance, picking up 6 for 28 to skittle South Africa for just 138. The Aussies took a crucial 74-run first-innings lead as the match swung wildly from one side to the other.

Australia’s lower order stretches the lead

With the momentum on their side, Australia were poised to take control, but South Africa’s bowlers kept chipping away. The Aussies found themselves in deep trouble at 73 for 7 before a stubborn lower-order resistance, led by Mitchell Starc’s unbeaten 58 and Alex Carey’s 43, took them to 207. The effort gave Australia a total lead of 281, setting South Africa a daunting target of 282 to win.

Markram, Bavuma seal historic chase

South Africa’s chase began shakily with two early wickets, but Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma took charge of the innings with remarkable poise. Markram’s sublime 136 and Bavuma’s gritty 66 helped the Proteas stitch a game-changing partnership. Their stand powered South Africa to complete the joint second-highest successful fourth-innings chase at Lord’s.
 
Despite Australia’s best efforts on Day 4, they were left with too few runs to defend. South Africa ultimately reached the target, scripting one of their most iconic victories in Test history and lifting the WTC 2025 mace in an uncontested final at Lord’s.   

Jun 14 2025

