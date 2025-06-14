WTC final: Emotion overflows in South African camp after WTC 2025 triumph

ALSO READ: 2021 to 2025: Check full list of ICC WTC winners and final match summaries South Africa’s historic ICC World Test Championship 2025 triumph at Lord’s sparked raw emotions and heartfelt celebrations across the Proteas camp. Ending a 27-year wait for an ICC title, the team’s dramatic win over Australia was not just a cricketing achievement but a moment of national pride and redemption. The victory silenced critics, healed old scars, and set the tone for a promising new era in South African cricket. From tears of joy to words of gratitude, the post-match scenes captured the depth of this landmark victory.

Maharaj: “We Finally Lifted What Eluded Us” Keshav Maharaj was visibly emotional after the win, describing it as an “honour and privilege” to bring the title home. Fighting back tears, he said the past five days—and indeed the entire WTC cycle—had been special for the team and the nation. He acknowledged the overwhelming support from fans at Lord’s and across South Africa, calling this triumph a shared moment that the team would cherish forever. Ngidi and Jansen Relive the Nervous Final Moments Lungi Ngidi admitted he was speechless after the win but took pride in his game-changing spell earlier in the Test. He said the team’s hard work had paid off and acknowledged the pressure they felt throughout the match. Marco Jansen revealed the dressing room was filled with anxiety during the closing stages. He praised Markram and Bavuma for their composure, calling their partnership the stuff “dreams are made of.”

Rabada Hits Back at Doubters Kagiso Rabada said he was “extremely happy” and couldn’t fully describe the feeling of lifting the WTC mace. Responding to critics who claimed South Africa had an easy path to the final, he dismissed the idea as “rubbish”, noting that beating a top team like Australia required excellence. Rabada lauded the Lord’s crowd for making the atmosphere feel like a home game. Markram Reflects on His Defining Innings Player of the Match Aiden Markram admitted his unbeaten 136 was the most significant knock of his career. Reflecting on his failure in the first innings, he said the turnaround showed how quickly fortunes can shift in cricket. Markram highlighted the energy from the crowd and praised Bavuma’s leadership and resilience, especially as the skipper played through injury.