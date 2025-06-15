Home / Cricket / News / The best knock any SA batter has ever played in Tests: Pietersen on Markram

Markram's 207-ball 136 guided SA to a five-wicket victory over the Australians, as the Proteas ended a 27-year-long wait to win an ICC trophy.

Aiden Markram on day 4 of ICC WTC 2025 final vs Australia
Press Trust of India London
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 1:07 PM IST
Former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Saturday rated Protea opener Aiden Markram's measured hundred against Australia in the World Test Championship final as the best innings by a South African batter in Test matches.

"Probably the best innings any South African batter has ever played in Test match cricket. It might not go down as the most attacking or entertaining if you look back at South Africa's Test history, Pietersen, a JioStar expert, said.

Pietersen said the century became very significant in the context of the World Test Championship final.

But when you factor in the expectation, the stage, and the pressure after failing in the first innings, it was extraordinary. Whether you're a batter or a bowler, when your country is counting on you and you have to deliver that pressure is immense.

He lost (Ryan) Rickelton early, yet still went on to produce something truly magnificent. It's hard to even describe the kind of pressure he was under, said Pietersen, who has South African roots.

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada, who played a massive hand in his team's win with a 9-wicket match haul, praised Markram, terming him as a big-match player.

Aiden is a big-match player. The way he held his ground with such resolve it was remarkable to watch. His presence, the way he dominated his space, and stuck to his game plan without wavering was just brilliant. 

Rabada lauded Markram's single-minded focus while batting.

You still had to bat really well on that pitch it wasn't one where you could afford to be loose. They were setting off-side traps, leg-side traps, but he navigated all of it throughout his innings, he noted.

Former SA pacer Dale Steyn was chuffed to see his country winning a long-desired global trophy.

This was a massive game and the team played incredibly well. It was a perfectly structured Test match when it mattered, the biggest names stood up.

Rabada with the wickets, Pat Cummins delivering too, Mitchell Starc with wickets and runs (Australian players), Aiden Markram contributing late, and Temba Bavuma steering the side home.

It was a fantastic final, I'm just thrilled for South Africa they've finally won a trophy they've been chasing for a long time, said Steyn.

Steyn said the Lord's crowd was firmly behind South Africa and it mattered a lot.

I felt like the support at Lord's especially from the English fans was in South Africa's favour too. Maybe it had a little to do with the Ashes rivalry, but that backing helped, he added.

Topics :Test CricketICC World Test ChampionshipSouth Africa cricket team

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

