IML 2025: Rahul Sharma's hat-trick puts India Masters on top in Vadodara

The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium in Vadodara set the stage for an unforgettable spectacle during the second leg of the inaugural International Masters League 2025. The venue echoed with memories of India’s golden era of spin bowling, as leg-spinner Rahul Sharma made history with a remarkable hat-trick that helped the India Masters restrict South Africa Masters to just 85 runs in less than 14 overs on Saturday.

Despite the years passing, the competitive spirit remained as strong as ever. While the reflexes may not be as sharp and the feet not as fast, the hunger for victory was undiminished. Every wicket, every run, every dive showed the same passion that once captivated millions of fans.

The game began with Sachin Tendulkar winning the toss and opting to bowl, sparking the renewal of rivalries between two cricketing powerhouses. Rahul Sharma, making his tournament debut, was called into the attack early in the third over of the powerplay to curtail the aggressive start from South Africa’s opening pair, Hashim Amla and Henry Davids, who raced to a brisk 35.

Rahul’s first over was solid, and by his second over, he had turned the game on its head. He removed Amla (9), Jaques Kallis, and Jacques Rudolph in consecutive balls, showcasing his deadly leg-spin and exploiting the South African’s weakness against quality spin. Pawan Negi supported well from the other end, dismissing Farhaan Behardien and then sending back Davids, who top-scored for South Africa with a quickfire 38 off 28 balls.

With South Africa reeling at 63/5, Tendulkar took a tactical decision to bring in Yuvraj Singh. The left-arm spinner justified his captain’s faith by taking two golden ducks in a single over, removing Vernon Philander and Garnett Kruger. Yuvraj then claimed the important wicket of Dane Vilas, who had made a quick 21, to leave South Africa Masters in deep trouble.

Seam-bowling all-rounder Stuart Binny wrapped up the innings by claiming the final two wickets, finishing with figures of 2/5 in his only over, ensuring India Masters' dominant victory.