Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / International Masters League: Gayle, Benn guide West Indies to second win

International Masters League: Gayle, Benn guide West Indies to second win

After being put in to bat, the West Indies opened with a dominant 77-run partnership between Chris Gayle and Dwayne Smith in just over 7 overs.

International Masters League
International Masters League
Press Trust of India Navi Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 10:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

West Indies Masters rode on an all-round effort to hand England Masters an eight-run defeat for their second victory in the International Master League here on Thursday.

After being put in to bat, the West Indies opened with a dominant 77-run partnership between Chris Gayle and Dwayne Smith in just over 7 overs.

However, England's spinners, led by Chris Schofield and Monty Panesar, turned the game in their favour. 

Schofield broke the opening stand, taking two wickets in three balls, while Panesar claimed three quick wickets.

The West Indies slumped from 90/2 in 10 overs to 113/5 in 15. But a late flourish from Deonarine (35 not out off 23) and Ashley Nurse (29 off 13) powered them to 179/6.

England's chase faltered early, with the top order falling to Ravi Rampaul and Jerome Taylor.

Also Read

WPL 2025 RCB vs GG: Pitch report and key stats of Chinnaswamy Stadium

Women's Premier League 2025: RCB vs GG playing 11, live time, streaming

Tendulkar rolls back years as India Masters crush England Masters by 9 wkts

IML 2025: India Masters vs England Masters live streaming and playing 11

WPL 2025: Delhi vs Gujarat playing 11, live time and live streaming

Despite a quick 35 from Phil Mustard and 22 from captain Eoin Morgan, the West Indian bowlers kept the pressure on, reducing England to 76/5 by the 10th over.

Sulieman Benn (2/11) and Ashley Nurse (2/38) continued the pressure, taking key wickets. 

A 52-run partnership between Schofield (32) and Chris Tremlett (26) briefly revived England's hopes.

However, with 18 needed off the final over, Stuart Meaker's 24 and Tremlett's 26 weren't enough as Smith's calmness sealed the win for the West Indies.

Brief Scores:  West Indies Masters 179/6 (Chris Gayle 39, Dwayne Smith 35, Deonarine 35; Monty Panesar 3/14) beat England Masters 171/8 (Phil Mustard 35, Chris Schofield 32; Sulieman Benn 2/11, Ravi Rampaul 2/38) by 8 runs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Champions Trophy 2025: PAK vs BAN playing 11, live match time, streaming

Australia spinner Matthew Kuhnemann's bowling action cleared by ICC

Ranji Trophy Final: Malewar's ton powers Vidarbha to 254/ 4 on day 1

WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz playing 11, live time and streaming

All-round Delhi Capitals thrash Gujarat Giants by six wickets in WPL 2025

Topics :T20 cricket

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story