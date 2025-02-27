Women's Premier League 2025: RCB vs GG playing 11, live time, streaming

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy PAK vs BAN: Pitch report, key stats of Rawalpindi stadium The WPL 2025 action continues at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, February 27, with a rematch of the tournament opener between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants. Both teams are on a two-match losing streak. RCB started their campaign with wins over GG and DC before losing last-over thrillers to MI and UPW. On the other hand, GG, despite losing the first game, looked better than in the last two seasons and won their second match against UPW with ease. However, they lost momentum completely, going down against MI and DC, and have once again found themselves at the bottom of the table after four games.

Both teams need a win on Thursday to keep their knockout stage hopes alive. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will need their bowlers to perform better in the death overs, while Gujarat Giants will once again rely on their in-form skipper, Ashleigh Gardner, to produce another quality performance against Smriti Mandhana and company.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants playing 11 today

RCB playing 11 (probable): Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (w), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Sneh Rana, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Singh Thakur

GG playing 11 (probable): Beth Mooney (w), Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Harleen Deol, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satchare, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam

RCB vs GG head-to-head

Also Read

Total matches played: 5

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women won: 3

Gujarat Giants Women won: 2

No results: 0

WPL 2025 points table

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Mumbai Indians Women 4 3 1 0 0 6 0.78 Delhi Capitals Women 5 3 2 0 0 6 -0.223 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 4 2 2 0 0 4 0.619 UP Warriorz Women 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.124 Gujarat Giants Women 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.974

Squads of both teams

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana (c), Nuzhat Parween, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh, Ekta Bisht, Pramila Rawat, VJ Joshitha, Raghvi Bist, Jagravi Pawar, Charlie Dean, Heather Graham, Kim Garth

Gujarat Giants squad: Ashleigh Gardner, Harleen Deol, Prakashika Naik, Beth Mooney, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Bharti Fulmali, Laura Wolvaardt, Sayali Satchare, Danielle Gibson, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Shakil, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Simran Shaikh, Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Tanuja Kanwar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the RCB vs GG Women's Premier League 2025 match take place?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League 2025 on February 27.

What is the venue of the RCB vs GG WPL 2025 match?

Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the RCB vs GG match in WPL 2025.

At what time will the live toss for the RCB vs GG WPL 2025 match take place?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants live toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the RCB vs GG WPL 2025 match begin?

The live match time for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants is 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the RCB vs GG Women's Premier League 2025 match?

The RCB vs GG cricket match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network.

How do you watch the live streaming of today's RCB vs GG match in WPL 2025?

JioHotstar will provide the live streaming of WPL 2025 matches.