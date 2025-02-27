WPL 2025 RCB vs GG: Pitch report and key stats of Chinnaswamy Stadium

Smarting from a Super Over loss to UP Warriorz, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will look to regain momentum when they face bottom-placed Gujarat Giants (GG) on Thursday in the Women’s Premier League 2025.

ALSO READ: AFG vs AUS preview: Aussies, Afghans fight for a spot in semifinals RCB started the season strongly with two dominant wins but have since suffered back-to-back defeats against Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, halting their progress. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants have won just once in four games, struggling to put up competitive totals, with their latest loss to Delhi Capitals being particularly disappointing.

RCB’s batting has been inconsistent, with captain Smriti Mandhana struggling for form, particularly against off-spin, which has dismissed her 11 times in the WPL. On the positive side, Danni Wyatt-Hodge has been a steady opener, while Ellyse Perry has been in sensational touch, scoring three half-centuries, including an unbeaten 90 in the last game. Perry’s return to bowling after a hip injury also strengthens RCB’s balance.

However, RCB’s bowling unit has been inconsistent. Pacers Renuka Singh and Kim Garth have struggled with accuracy, while spinners Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, and Kanika Ahuja have failed to control the middle overs.

For Gujarat Giants, batting remains a major concern. Their top-order reshuffle—bringing in Harleen Deol as an opener and replacing Laura Wolvaardt with Phoebe Litchfield—did not work. Adding to their woes, captain Ashleigh Gardner has hit a poor run of form.

With Delhi Capitals leading the table, RCB will be desperate to get back to winning ways, while GG must improve quickly to stay in contention.

Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Pitch report for RCB vs UPW WPL 2025 match

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is known for its batting-friendly conditions, featuring short boundaries and a quick outfield. This makes it an ideal venue for high-scoring encounters, where batters can freely play their shots and accelerate the scoring rate.

However, bowlers will face a tough challenge in containing runs on this pitch. While pacers and spinners alike may struggle, those who use variations smartly—including changes in pace and well-executed lengths—can create problems for batters. Spinners who can extract turn and pacers with effective cutters or slower balls might find success in breaking partnerships.

Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Women’s T20 records

The first three matches of WPL 2025 at this venue saw big first-innings totals, with the first-innings average now standing at 174.66. However, the next two games were not as high-scoring, and the average eventually dropped to 158.33. Out of the five matches so far, teams defending a total have won four times, while only once has a team successfully chased a target.

Chinnaswamy Stadium WT20 stats

The highest total at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in WPL 2025 was recorded during the clash between RCB and UP Warriorz, where both teams posted 180 runs in their 20 overs. The top individual knock at the venue so far belongs to Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Ellyse Perry, who played a brilliant 56-ball 90 against UP Warriorz.