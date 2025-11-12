Home / Cricket / News / In-form Dhruv Jurel to replace Nitish Reddy for India's 1st Test vs SA

In-form Dhruv Jurel to replace Nitish Reddy for India's 1st Test vs SA

The 24-year-old has been in exceptional touch, scoring four centuries in his last five first-class matches, including twin tons against South Africa 'A' in Bengaluru last week.

Dhruv Jurel
Dhruv Jurel
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s in-form wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel is all set to feature in the opening Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens, starting Friday. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed that Nitish Kumar Reddy is likely to make way for Jurel in the playing XI.
 
The 24-year-old has been in exceptional touch, scoring four centuries in his last five first-class matches, including twin tons against South Africa ‘A’ in Bengaluru last week. With Rishabh Pant returning to the squad after recovering from a foot fracture sustained during the England series in July, there had been speculation about whether both wicketkeepers would feature together.
 
Jurel and Pant to Feature Together
 
Addressing the media on Wednesday, Ten Doeschate made it clear that both Pant and Jurel are part of the team’s plans.
 
“I think we've got a pretty good idea of the combination, and I don't think you can leave them (Jurel and Pant) out for this Test, that's the short answer,” he said. 
“I would be very surprised if you don't see Dhruv and Rishabh playing in this Test this week,” he added.
 
Jurel’s first-class numbers underline his consistency. Since mid-September 2025, he has posted scores of 140, 56, 125, 44, 132 and 127* lifting his career average from 47.34 to 58.00. His steady form and temperament have made him a natural fit in India’s Test plans. 
 
Nitish Reddy to Miss Out
 
Confirming earlier reports by PTI, Ten Doeschate stated that Pant will keep wickets, while Jurel plays as a specialist batter, with Nitish Reddy sitting out.
 
“In the West Indies series, Nitish played both Tests, and we said it was important to groom him for the future,” the coach explained.
“But strategy comes first. Given the importance of this series and the conditions we expect, he might miss out this week.”
 
Lower-Order Flexibility a Key Strength
 
Ten Doeschate also praised India’s versatility in the lower middle order, highlighting the balance offered by the team’s spin-bowling all-rounders.
 
“With Washi (Washington Sundar), Axar (Patel), and Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja), you’ve actually got three batters there,” he said, hinting that Axar Patel could return to the XI in place of Kuldeep Yadav.
 
As India aim for a strong start in the two-Test series, the blend of experience and form in their lineup could prove decisive against a competitive South African side.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rauf hits back at criticism: 'Players expected to perform like robots'

Rohit Sharma likely to play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for match prep

BCCI's diktat for Rohit, Kohli: Domestic cricket must for ODI contention

PAK vs SL: Pakistan recover from early collapse to post 299/5 vs Sri Lanka

IPL 2026 Auction in UAE from Dec 14-17; Retention deadline on November 15

Topics :India vs South AfricaIndia cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story