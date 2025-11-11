IPL 2026 Auction in UAE from Dec 14-17; Retention deadline on November 15
This year, the event will follow the mini-auction format, offering franchises limited opportunities to tweak their squads and make tactical additions.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is gearing up for its 2025 auction, set to take place in Abu Dhabi from December 14 to 17. This marks the third consecutive year that the prestigious player auction will be hosted outside India. Dubai hosted the 2023 auction, followed by Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, last year.
The IPL auction is always one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the cricket calendar, providing franchises the opportunity to strengthen their squads and strategize for the upcoming season. This year, the event will follow the mini-auction format, offering franchises limited opportunities to tweak their squads and make tactical additions.
Franchise Retention Deadline Approaches
Ahead of the auction, IPL franchises have until November 15 to finalise their player retentions. Teams will have to make critical decisions about which players to retain and who will enter the auction pool. Player retention is a crucial aspect of squad-building, as it not only affects team balance but also impacts the auction budget for potential acquisitions.
While all ten franchises are preparing for the auction, attention is already turning to possible trades between teams. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have reportedly sparked discussions surrounding a potential high-profile swap. Rumours suggest that star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson could be involved, though nothing has been officially confirmed yet. Such trades have the potential to reshape team strategies and add an exciting twist to the IPL season.
Auction Excitement Builds Ahead of IPL 2025
As the countdown begins, fans and analysts alike are speculating on which players might change teams, which rising stars could be snapped up, and how teams will leverage their auction budgets. The IPL auction is not just about assembling a team but also a high-stakes game of strategy, with franchises aiming to create a perfect blend of experience and young talent.
With Abu Dhabi set to host the action-packed auction this December, cricket enthusiasts can expect plenty of drama, speculation, and excitement as the IPL 2025 season slowly takes shape.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices