IPL 2026 Auction in UAE from Dec 14-17; Retention deadline on November 15

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is gearing up for its 2025 auction, set to take place in Abu Dhabi from December 14 to 17. This marks the third consecutive year that the prestigious player auction will be hosted outside India. Dubai hosted the 2023 auction, followed by Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, last year.

The IPL auction is always one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the cricket calendar, providing franchises the opportunity to strengthen their squads and strategize for the upcoming season. This year, the event will follow the mini-auction format, offering franchises limited opportunities to tweak their squads and make tactical additions.

Franchise Retention Deadline Approaches ALSO READ: Mohd Siraj backs India's form ahead of crucial South Africa Test series Ahead of the auction, IPL franchises have until November 15 to finalise their player retentions. Teams will have to make critical decisions about which players to retain and who will enter the auction pool. Player retention is a crucial aspect of squad-building, as it not only affects team balance but also impacts the auction budget for potential acquisitions. While all ten franchises are preparing for the auction, attention is already turning to possible trades between teams. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have reportedly sparked discussions surrounding a potential high-profile swap. Rumours suggest that star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson could be involved, though nothing has been officially confirmed yet. Such trades have the potential to reshape team strategies and add an exciting twist to the IPL season.