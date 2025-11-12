BCCI's diktat for Rohit, Kohli: Domestic cricket must for ODI contention

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly made it clear to senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma that participation in domestic cricket will be mandatory if they wish to continue representing India in One-Day Internationals. Both stalwarts have retired from Tests and T20 Internationals, and now the board wants them to stay match-fit through India’s domestic circuit.

Kohli, Rohit Told to Prove Match Fitness

According to Indian Express, the message to the two senior batters was straightforward, play domestic cricket or risk losing a spot in India’s ODI setup.

“The board and team management have conveyed to both of them that they will have to play domestic cricket if they want to play for India. As they both have retired from two formats, they have to play domestic cricket to be match-fit,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

The most likely opportunity for this could be the Vijay Hazare Trophy game on December 24, which falls between India’s ODI series against South Africa (Dec 3–9) and New Zealand (Jan 11 onwards). Rohit Confirms Availability, Kohli Yet to Respond Rohit Sharma has reportedly informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) that he will be available for the Vijay Hazare Trophy and may also feature in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, starting November 26. The India captain has been training at the Sharad Pawar Indoor Academy in Mumbai. ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Auction in UAE from Dec 14-17; Retention deadline on November 15 Kohli, who is currently based in London, has yet to confirm his participation.

Agarkar Reiterates Importance of Domestic Cricket Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had previously emphasized the need for senior players to stay active in the domestic circuit. “We made it clear a year, or a couple of years back, that whenever players are available, they should be playing domestic cricket. That’s the only way you’ll keep yourself sharp,” Agarkar said last month. Veterans Still in Contention for 2027 Despite discussions about the future, Agarkar clarified that neither Kohli nor Rohit is “on trial.” “They are not on trial, they have achieved all they had to achieve… It’s still a long way away, we’ll see how the team shapes up,” he said, referring to the 2027 ODI World Cup.