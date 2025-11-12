Home / Cricket / News / BCCI's diktat for Rohit, Kohli: Domestic cricket must for ODI contention

BCCI's diktat for Rohit, Kohli: Domestic cricket must for ODI contention

Rohit and Kohli have retired from Tests and T20 Internationals, and now the board wants them to stay match-fit through India's domestic circuit.

Rohit and Kohli have retired from Tests and T20 Internationals, and now the board wants them to stay match-fit through India's domestic circuit.
Rohit and Kohli have retired from Tests and T20 Internationals, and now the board wants them to stay match-fit through India’s domestic circuit.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 10:30 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly made it clear to senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma that participation in domestic cricket will be mandatory if they wish to continue representing India in One-Day Internationals. Both stalwarts have retired from Tests and T20 Internationals, and now the board wants them to stay match-fit through India’s domestic circuit.
 
Kohli, Rohit Told to Prove Match Fitness
 
According to Indian Express, the message to the two senior batters was straightforward, play domestic cricket or risk losing a spot in India’s ODI setup.
 
“The board and team management have conveyed to both of them that they will have to play domestic cricket if they want to play for India. As they both have retired from two formats, they have to play domestic cricket to be match-fit,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.
 
The most likely opportunity for this could be the Vijay Hazare Trophy game on December 24, which falls between India’s ODI series against South Africa (Dec 3–9) and New Zealand (Jan 11 onwards).
 
Rohit Confirms Availability, Kohli Yet to Respond
 
Rohit Sharma has reportedly informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) that he will be available for the Vijay Hazare Trophy and may also feature in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, starting November 26. The India captain has been training at the Sharad Pawar Indoor Academy in Mumbai.
 
Kohli, who is currently based in London, has yet to confirm his participation. 
 
Agarkar Reiterates Importance of Domestic Cricket
 
Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had previously emphasized the need for senior players to stay active in the domestic circuit.
 
“We made it clear a year, or a couple of years back, that whenever players are available, they should be playing domestic cricket. That’s the only way you’ll keep yourself sharp,” Agarkar said last month.
 
Veterans Still in Contention for 2027
 
Despite discussions about the future, Agarkar clarified that neither Kohli nor Rohit is “on trial.”
 
“They are not on trial, they have achieved all they had to achieve… It’s still a long way away, we’ll see how the team shapes up,” he said, referring to the 2027 ODI World Cup.
 
Both Kohli and Rohit last played Ranji Trophy matches in early 2024, ending decade-long absences from the tournament.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PAK vs SL: Pakistan recover from early collapse to post 299/5 vs Sri Lanka

IPL 2026 Auction in UAE from Dec 14-17; Retention deadline on November 15

A first in 64 years: J&K seal historic Ranji Trophy win over Delhi

Mohd Siraj backs India's form ahead of crucial South Africa Test series

Shami deserves India recall, says Ganguly after strong Ranji performances

Topics :Rohit SharmaVirat KohliIndia cricket teamVijay Hazare Trophy

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story