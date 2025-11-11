Home / Cricket / News / PAK vs SL: Pakistan recover from early collapse to post 299/5 vs Sri Lanka

PAK vs SL: Pakistan recover from early collapse to post 299/5 vs Sri Lanka

SL may rue selecting only 2 pacers on a pitch that offered little for spin. Additionally, burning both reviews in the first 11 overs could prove costly, as they missed a chance to dismiss PAK cheaply.

PAK vs SL
PAK vs SL
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 7:22 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Pakistan’s batting lineup recovered strongly after early jitters to post a competitive total of 299 for 5 in their allotted 50 overs against Sri Lanka. Despite losing four wickets cheaply inside the first 25 overs, contributions from Salman Agha and Hussain Talat ensured the innings did not collapse, giving Pakistan a solid platform for the chase.
 
Early Struggles for Pakistan
 
Pakistan’s top order struggled to negotiate Sri Lanka’s spinners early on the pitch. Fakhar Zaman (32 off 55) fell to Wanindu Hasaranga, while Saim Ayub was trapped lbw by Asitha Fernando for a mere 6. Babar Azam, another early casualty, was dismissed by Hasaranga after scoring 29. Mohammad Rizwan also fell lbw to Hasaranga for 5, leaving Pakistan in deep trouble at 95 for 4. The early use of both Sri Lanka reviews in the first 11 overs meant they missed the opportunity to strike again when Pakistan was vulnerable, potentially costing them key wickets.
 
Middle-Order Rescue by Agha and Talat
 
Salman Agha played a brilliant innings of 105* off 87 balls, anchored the innings, and countered Sri Lanka’s spinners with precise placement and a strike rate of 120.69. Hussain Talat added 62 off 63 balls, supporting Agha well and keeping the scoreboard moving. Mohammad Nawaz chipped in with a quickfire 36* off 23 deliveries to help Pakistan reach the 300-run mark, ensuring they set a challenging total for the hosts. 
 
Sri Lanka’s Bowling Performance
 
Wanindu Hasaranga was the standout bowler for Sri Lanka, taking 3 wickets for 54 runs in his 10 overs, while Asitha Fernando and Maheesh Theekshana chipped in with one wicket each. Dushmantha Chameera and Janith Liyanage were expensive, conceding 63 and 48 runs respectively in their 10 and 8 overs. Charith Asalanka’s two-over spell went for 18 runs, reflecting the lack of early breakthroughs.
 
Key Points for Sri Lanka
 
Sri Lanka may rue selecting only two pacers on a pitch that offered little for spin. Additionally, burning both reviews in the first 11 overs could prove costly, as they missed a chance to dismiss Pakistan’s top-order cheaply. With 299 on the board, the onus is now on Sri Lanka to craft a strategic chase.
 
PAK 1st innings scorecard: 
Pakistan  (50 ovs maximum)
Batting   R B M 4s 6s SR        
Fakhar Zaman  st †BKG Mendis b Hasaranga 32 55 81 2 1 58.18        
Saim Ayub  lbw b Fernando 6 14 22 0 0 42.85        
Babar Azam  b Hasaranga 29 51 81 3 0 56.86        
Mohammad Rizwan † lbw b Hasaranga 5 8 7 1 0 62.5        
Salman Agha  not out 105 87 144 9 0 120.68        
Hussain Talat  lbw b Theekshana 62 63 89 6 1 98.41        
Mohammad Nawaz  not out 36 23 36 5 1 156.52        
Extras (b 1, lb 9, nb 1, w 13) 24  
Total 50 Ov (RR: 5.98) 299/5  
Bowling O M R W ECON 0s 4s 6s WD NB
Asitha Fernando 10 2 42 1 4.2 35 2 1 4 0
Dushmantha Chameera 10 1 63 0 6.3 32 9 0 1 0
Maheesh Theekshana 10 0 64 1 6.4 24 5 1 2 1
Janith Liyanage 8 0 48 0 6 20 3 0 5 0
Wanindu Hasaranga 10 0 54 3 5.4 30 5 1 0 0
Charith Asalanka 2 0 18 0 9 2 2 0 0 0
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2026 Auction in UAE from Dec 14-17; Retention deadline on November 15

A first in 64 years: J&K seal historic Ranji Trophy win over Delhi

Mohd Siraj backs India's form ahead of crucial South Africa Test series

Shami deserves India recall, says Ganguly after strong Ranji performances

Security tightened at Arun Jaitley Stadium after blast near Red Fort

Topics :Pakistan cricket teamSri Lanka cricket team

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story