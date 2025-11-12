Rohit Sharma likely to play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for match prep
Rohit last played a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match back in the 2011/2012 season, marking a long return to domestic T20 cricket if he decides to come back for Mumbai.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Former India captain Rohit Sharma is reportedly set to make himself available for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), marking his return to domestic T20 cricket after a long hiatus. The decision comes at a crucial time as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has urged senior players to participate in domestic tournaments to maintain match fitness and form.
Rohit’s Domestic Comeback
Rohit has reportedly informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) that he will be available for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which begins later this month from November 26. Rohit has been practising at Mumbai’s Sharad Pawar indoor academy.
If he plays, it will be a rare domestic T20 appearance for the Indian skipper, who last turned out for Mumbai in the tournament several seasons ago back in the 2011-12 season. The move follows BCCI’s directive that all players, including veterans like Rohit and Virat Kohli, must feature in domestic competitions to remain in contention for national selection.
Rohit’s participation will not only strengthen Mumbai’s squad but also serve as vital preparation for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, where he is expected to play a key role for the Mumbai Indians (MI).
Rohit Sharma SMAT stats
Rohit last played a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match back in th 2011/2012 season, marking a long return to domestic T20 cricket if he decides to come back for Mumbai. His best knock in the oturnament came back in the 2006-2007 season when the tournament was called Inter State T20 championship where he scored an unbeaten 101-run knock for Mumbai.
Matches - 12
Runs - 375 runs
HS - 101*
Preparation for the IPL and Beyond
With the IPL auction set to take place in December and the 2026 season just months away, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy offers Rohit an ideal platform to regain rhythm in the shortest format. The tournament’s competitive intensity and shorter game structure will help the opener sharpen his power-hitting and game awareness, crucial traits ahead of the IPL’s high-pressure matches.
Moreover, given Rohit’s recent transition away from Test and T20I cricket, domestic white-ball cricket becomes even more important for maintaining match readiness. His presence will also boost young Mumbai players, who will gain valuable experience sharing the dressing room with one of India’s most accomplished cricketers.
A Boost for Domestic Cricket
Rohit’s participation underscores a renewed emphasis on domestic cricket as the breeding ground for India’s talent pipeline. For fans, it’s an exciting opportunity to see the star batsman back on the domestic circuit, a sight that could reignite interest in India’s premier T20 competition before the IPL storm begins.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices