Home / Cricket / News / Rohit Sharma likely to play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for match prep

Rohit Sharma likely to play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for match prep

Rohit last played a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match back in the 2011/2012 season, marking a long return to domestic T20 cricket if he decides to come back for Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 11:43 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Former India captain Rohit Sharma is reportedly set to make himself available for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), marking his return to domestic T20 cricket after a long hiatus. The decision comes at a crucial time as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has urged senior players to participate in domestic tournaments to maintain match fitness and form.
 
Rohit’s Domestic Comeback
 
Rohit has reportedly informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) that he will be available for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which begins later this month from November 26. Rohit has been practising at Mumbai’s Sharad Pawar indoor academy.  If he plays, it will be a rare domestic T20 appearance for the Indian skipper, who last turned out for Mumbai in the tournament several seasons ago back in the 2011-12 season. The move follows BCCI’s directive that all players, including veterans like Rohit and Virat Kohli, must feature in domestic competitions to remain in contention for national selection.  Rohit’s participation will not only strengthen Mumbai’s squad but also serve as vital preparation for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, where he is expected to play a key role for the Mumbai Indians (MI). 
  Rohit Sharma SMAT stats  Rohit last played a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match back in th 2011/2012 season, marking a long return to domestic T20 cricket if he decides to come back for Mumbai. His best knock in the oturnament came back in the 2006-2007 season when the tournament was called Inter State T20 championship where he scored an unbeaten 101-run knock for Mumbai.  Matches - 12  Runs - 375 runs  HS - 101*  
Preparation for the IPL and Beyond
 
With the IPL auction set to take place in December and the 2026 season just months away, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy offers Rohit an ideal platform to regain rhythm in the shortest format. The tournament’s competitive intensity and shorter game structure will help the opener sharpen his power-hitting and game awareness, crucial traits ahead of the IPL’s high-pressure matches.
 
Moreover, given Rohit’s recent transition away from Test and T20I cricket, domestic white-ball cricket becomes even more important for maintaining match readiness. His presence will also boost young Mumbai players, who will gain valuable experience sharing the dressing room with one of India’s most accomplished cricketers.
 
A Boost for Domestic Cricket
 
Rohit’s participation underscores a renewed emphasis on domestic cricket as the breeding ground for India’s talent pipeline. For fans, it’s an exciting opportunity to see the star batsman back on the domestic circuit, a sight that could reignite interest in India’s premier T20 competition before the IPL storm begins.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PAK vs SL: Pakistan recover from early collapse to post 299/5 vs Sri Lanka

IPL 2026 Auction in UAE from Dec 14-17; Retention deadline on November 15

A first in 64 years: J&K seal historic Ranji Trophy win over Delhi

Mohd Siraj backs India's form ahead of crucial South Africa Test series

Shami deserves India recall, says Ganguly after strong Ranji performances

Topics :Rohit SharmaCricket NewsIndia cricket team

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story