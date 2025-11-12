Home / Cricket / News / Rauf hits back at criticism: 'Players expected to perform like robots'

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 12:17 PM IST
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has opened up about the intense scrutiny that international cricket places on players, describing it as "unforgiving" and saying that cricketers are expected to "perform like robots." His remarks came in response to criticism over recent performances, including a disappointing outing in the Asia Cup final against India.
 
Heroics Against Sri Lanka
 
Rauf bounced back in style during Pakistan’s first ODI against Sri Lanka, delivering a crucial spell that saw him claim four wickets, including a match-winning burst of three scalps, helping Pakistan secure a narrow six-run victory. His performance demonstrated his ability to recover quickly from previous setbacks.
 
Reflecting on Past Mistakes
 
The pacer acknowledged his struggles in high-pressure matches, referencing the Asia Cup final where he conceded 50 runs in just 3.4 overs. "For us, there is no forgiveness. We are expected to perform like robots, but we are human beings. We can have bad days," Haris said at the post-match press conference. 
 
He emphasized that occasional failures are part of the game. "The main thing is you don’t give up. You don’t die from a bad day. You keep believing in your skills and work on correcting mistakes. Any bowler can have an off day," he added.
 
Addressing Criticism
 
Rauf also responded to fan disappointment, urging supporters not to question players’ efforts. "No player likes criticism, and everyone has their opinion. You might have 10 good games and one bad game, but people often remember the bad game," he said.
 
Ambitions in Test Cricket
 
Looking ahead, Rauf expressed his desire to play Test cricket for Pakistan. "I want to play Tests and I am ready whenever the selectors or the board call me. My only request is to be informed in advance so we can properly prepare for red-ball cricket, where bowling long spells is required," he noted.
 
Haris Rauf’s comments highlight both the mental pressure faced by elite cricketers and his commitment to bouncing back stronger, showing resilience and dedication to Pakistan cricket across formats.

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

