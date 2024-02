IND-ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes 3rd youngest Indian to score double ton

Yashasvi Jaiswal became the third youngest Indian batter to score a double century in a Test match. Jaiswal hit his maiden century in longest format of cricket on Day 2 of India vs England 2nd Test at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Saturday (February 3).

Vinod Kambli is the youngest Indian batter to hit a double century. Kambli was 21 years and 32 days old when he hit a century against England at Wankhede Stadium on February 19, 1993. Sunil Gavaskar is the second Indian in the list.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel