IND vs AFG live streaming: Where to watch today's U19 WC semifinal match?

The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 actill will continue today with five-time champions India U19 facing Afghanistan U19 in the second semifinal at the Harare Sports Club.

The coin flip for the match went in Afghanistan's way who opted to bat first. Captain's take after toss: Ayush Mhatre (IND): Really happy with the toss. Wicket looks good as well. The boys are doing really well and we just need to play simple cricket and play to the potential. We are playing the same team for us. Mahboob Khan (AFG): We will bat first. Pitch looks good for batting, so we want to bat. We prepared well for this game and hopefully we will make it to the final as well. India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal playing 11: India U19 playing 11: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran Afghanistan U19 playing 11: Osman Sadat, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan (C), Azizullah Miakhil, Khatir Stanikzai, Nooristani Omarzai, Abdul Aziz, Roohullah Arab, Wahidullah Zadran

With knockout qualification at stake, both sides are expected to go all-out in a high-pressure encounter.

India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal: Today's match live streaming and telecast details

