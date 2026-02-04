IND vs AFG live streaming: Where to watch today's U19 WC semifinal match?
Afghanistan will be looking to secure their maiden ICC U19 World Cup final spot when they face India in the semifinal match today
The coin flip for the match went in Afghanistan's way who opted to bat first. Captain's take after toss: Ayush Mhatre (IND): Really happy with the toss. Wicket looks good as well. The boys are doing really well and we just need to play simple cricket and play to the potential. We are playing the same team for us. Mahboob Khan (AFG): We will bat first. Pitch looks good for batting, so we want to bat. We prepared well for this game and hopefully we will make it to the final as well. India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal playing 11: India U19 playing 11: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran Afghanistan U19 playing 11: Osman Sadat, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan (C), Azizullah Miakhil, Khatir Stanikzai, Nooristani Omarzai, Abdul Aziz, Roohullah Arab, Wahidullah Zadran
|ICC U19 World Cup 2026: India vs Afghanistan broadcast details
|Country / Region
|TV Channel(s)
|Live Streaming Platform
|India
|Star Sports
|Jio Hotstar
|United States
|Willow TV
|Willow TV
|Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow TV
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports
|Myco
|Sri Lanka
|Dialog Television, TV Supreme
|Dialog ViU
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport App
|United Kingdom
|Not available
|ICC.tv
|Australia
|Fox Sports
|Kayo Sports
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Go
|Middle East
|beIN Sports
|beIN Connect
|Europe (selected regions)
|Not available
|ICC.tv
|Rest of the World
|Not available
|ICC.tv
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 12:02 PM IST