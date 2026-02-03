WPL 2026 Eliminator: Gujarat vs Delhi preview, toss timings, live streaming

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 will enter its playoff stage today, with Ashleigh Gardner-led Gujarat Giants (GG) taking on Jemimah Rodrigues-led Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Eliminator match at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. Delhi are looking to secure their fourth straight WPL final qualification, while Gujarat will be eyeing their first final appearance.

GG team news

Gujarat Giants enter the Eliminator riding a strong wave of momentum after three straight wins. Their confidence was boosted by an 11-run victory over Mumbai Indians, a result that underlined their growing maturity in pressure games.

ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan: ICC tournaments when arch rivals did not face each other Much of their success has revolved around the outstanding all-round form of Sophie Devine, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, who has also delivered crucial runs at the top. The return to form of Georgia Wareham adds depth and late-order firepower. Gujarat will also look to Beth Mooney and captain Ashleigh Gardner to provide stability and leadership in a high-stakes knockout.

DC team news Delhi Capitals once again find themselves in familiar territory, chasing a place in the final after another top-three league finish. Their campaign has been uneven, but the bowling attack remains their backbone. Pacer Nandani Sharma has excelled at the death, well supported by left-arm spinner Shree Charani and the experience of Marizanne Kapp. With the bat, Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee have provided consistency, while skipper Jemimah Rodrigues regaining form offers timely encouragement. WPL 2026 Eliminator DC vs GG: Playing 11 Gujarat Giants playing 11 (probable): Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Kanika Ahuja, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Happy Kumari

Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma GG vs DC: Head-to-head in WPL Total matches: 8

GG won: 4

DC won: 4

No result: 0 WPL 2026 GG vs DC: Full squads GG full squad for WPL 2026: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney (wk), Ashleigh Gardner (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Kanika Ahuja, Yastika Bhatia, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kashvee Gautam, Anushka Sharma, Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh Thakur, Ayushi Soni, Shivani Singh, Happy Kumari

DC full squad for WPL 2026: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Nandani Sharma, Lizelle Lee, Shree Charani, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Deeya Yadav WPL 2026 Eliminator GG vs DC: Live streaming and telecast details When will the WPL 2026 Eliminator match between GG and DC be played? The GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator match will be played on Tuesday, February 3. What is the venue for the WPL 2026 Eliminator match between GG and DC? The WPL 2026 Eliminator match between GG and DC will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

When will the toss for the GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator match take place? The toss for the WPL 2026 Eliminator match between GG and DC will take place at 7 pm IST. When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 Eliminator match between GG and DC be bowled? The first ball of the WPL 2026 Eliminator match between GG and DC will be bowled at 7.30 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 Eliminator match between GG and DC in India? The live telecast of the GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.