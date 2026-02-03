Sri Lanka vs England 3rd T20I: Pallekele pitch report, key stadium stats

Sri Lanka and England round off their T20I preparations ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 when they clash in the third and final match of the series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium today. With the series already decided, the encounter still carries significance for both sides as they fine-tune combinations.

The England cricket team have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead and will be keen to complete a clean sweep. Their dominance has been built on strong top-order batting, with Tom Banton and Harry Brook impressing, while Sam Curran has delivered valuable all-round contributions. Expect England to largely stick with a settled XI as they aim to maintain momentum.

For the Sri Lanka national cricket team, the final T20I is about restoring confidence. Batting sparks from Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka have been encouraging, but consistency remains an issue. On a balanced Pallekele surface, Sri Lanka will hope for a complete performance to end the series on a positive note. Sri Lanka vs England 3rd T20: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch report The pitch at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium generally offers a balanced contest in T20Is. Early on, batters can trust the bounce and play through the line, making the powerplay crucial for scoring. As the match progresses, the surface tends to slow down, bringing spinners and cutters into play, especially under lights. Seamers who vary pace often find success at the death. Average first-innings scores usually hover around the 160–170 mark, with chasing sides enjoying a slight advantage due to evening dew.

Sri Lanka vs England: Head-to-head stats in T20s in Pallekele Sri Lanka and England have played four T20I matches against each other so far at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, with both sides winning two matches each. Sri Lanka T20 record at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele Sri Lanka so far have played 23 T20I matches at this venue. They have won 11 matches, lost ten, while one match ended in no contest. England T20 record at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele England have played five T20I matches so far at this venue. They have emerged victorious in three matches, while they have ended on the losing side in two games.