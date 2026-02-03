Sri Lanka vs England live streaming: Where to watch 3rd T20I match today?

Associate Sponsors

Tom Banton and Harry Brook have been key contributors with the bat, while Sam Curran's all-round performances have been crucial.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 7:06 PM IST
Sri Lanka and England will be wraping up their T20I series today at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, with the third match of their three-game series. England, having already secured the series with a 2-0 lead, will aim for a clean sweep, while Sri Lanka will look to salvage some pride with a victory in the final match.
 

The coin flip for the match went in England's way who opted to bat first.  Capitan's take after toss:  Dasun Shanaka (SL): We would have bowled first as well. The conditions will be the same for both teams, in the second game we could have done a bit better. Two forced changes for us - Hasaranga and Malinga miss out and Chameera and Theekshana come in. Also, Asalanka has been rested and Kamindu Mendis comes in for him.  Harry Brook (ENG): We will be having a bat tonight. It's a used pitch so hopefully, we will have a go first up with the bat and then make use of the used pitch with the ball. Salt had a back spasm during the warm-up so he misses out and Ben Duckett comes in. Luke Wood comes in for Archer.  SL vs ENG 3rd T20 playing 11:  SL playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana  ENG playing 11: Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid 

 
 
Sri Lanka vs England 3rd T20: Live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the 3rd T20 match between Sri Lanka and England be played?
 
The Sri Lanka and England 3rd T20 match will be played on Sunday, February 1.
 
What is the venue for the 3rd T20 between Sri Lanka and England?
 
The Sri Lanka and England 3rd T20 match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.
 
When will the toss for the Sri Lanka vs England 3rd T20 take place?
 
The toss for the 3rd T20 match between Sri Lanka and England will take place at 6:30 pm IST.
 
When will the first ball of the 3rd T20 between Sri Lanka and England be bowled?
 
The first ball of the 3rd T20 between Sri Lanka and England will be bowled at 7 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the 3rd T20 between Sri Lanka and England in India?
 
The live telecast of the 3rd T20 between Sri Lanka and England will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20 between Sri Lanka and England in India?
 
The live streaming of the 3rd T20 between Sri Lanka and England will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode app and website in India.
 
First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 6:59 PM IST

