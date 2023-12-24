Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AFG T20s: Will Hardik Pandya prove his fitness to lead Team India?

IND vs AFG T20s: Will Hardik Pandya prove his fitness to lead Team India?

Contrasting reports have emerged in the media regarding Hardik Pandya's fitness with some going as far as claiming that he might miss the IPL 2024

India cricket team, Hardik Pandya
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 4:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Hardik Pandya has been creating a stir in sporting circles since the Indian Premier League 2024 trade window opened. His controversial trade from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai and subsequent appointment as skipper of the Mumbai Indians, replacing Indian captain Rohit Sharma, remains perplexing to many.

Amidst this, news spread rapidly that Pandya might miss IPL 2024, as he is yet to recover from an ankle injury sustained during the One Day International (ODI) World Cup in November. While playing against Bangladesh, Pandya, in an attempt to stop the ball, extended his feet, which not only resulted in four runs but also injured his ankle, sidelining him.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Since then, Pandya has not participated in any matches but has been consistently visiting the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for his injury rehabilitation.

ALSO READ: South Africa vs India Test full schedule, match timings, live streaming

A recent report by The Times of India confirmed that Pandya is not only expected to play in IPL 2024 but might also be fit enough to lead Team India against Afghanistan.

Why would Pandya be needed to lead against Afghanistan?

Suryakumar Yadav, who captained India in two Twenty20 International (T20I) series since the ODI World Cup 2023, is sidelined with an ankle injury and will be out of action for at least four to five weeks. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who led India during the Asian Games while seniors participated in the World Cup, is also injured and unavailable.

ALSO READ: IND vs SA Tests: Virat Kohli flies back home; Gaikwad ruled out of series

Therefore, Rohit Sharma, the usual captain, is the only available option, unless the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) opts for a new face for captaincy. With Rohit and Ravindra Jadeja, appointed vice-captain for the T20 side during the South Africa tour, scheduled to play the second Test against South Africa by January 7, it would be unreasonable to expect either to return in four days and lead another team. Consequently, Pandya is the only choice left for the selectors.

Also Read

Confirmed: Hardik Pandya traded to Mumbai Indians from GT ahead of IPL 2024

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans' Hardik Pandya to rejoin Mumbai Indians - Report

World Cup: Babar Azam resigns as Pakistan captain from all 3 formats

IPL 2024 auction: Mumbai snaps Hardik Pandya; Green traded to RCB - Reports

World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya to miss India matches vs England, Sri Lanka

India women's team record maiden Test win over Australia, win by 8 wickets

Pak government stops PCB from selling PSL and international media rights

Lawyers say Byju's in good health, BCCI's plea to be heard on Jan 17

IND vs SA Tests: Virat Kohli flies back home; Gaikwad ruled out of series

Shaheen could be rested for third Test against Australia to manage workload

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Hardik PandyaIndia cricket teamIndia vs AfghanistanBS Web ReportsSuryakumar Yadav

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story