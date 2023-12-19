IPL 2024 auction: Gujarat Titans' entire squad and players' salary

Gujarat Titans (GT), the team heading to the auction with the biggest purse, went out of it as the team with the second biggest purse remaining as well. They bought eight players and the most expensive among them was Australia’s Spencer Johnson, bought for a whopping Rs 10 Cr. The left-arm pacer was a surprise pick for which Gujarat fought with Delhi at the auction table tooth and nail.

Among the Indian buys, Shahrukh Khan was the most expensive player at Rs 7.4 Cr. Robin Minz was yet another surprise pick at the Titans who was given Rs 3.6 Cr. The uncapped Jharkhand wicket-keeper batter was again a well-fought player.

Other than these three, Umesh Yadav- Rs 5.8 Cr and Sushant Mishra Rs 2.2 Cr were the players getting amounts in crores.

Fresh buys for GT at IPL 2024 auction

Player Nationality Role Price Spencer Johnson Overseas Bowler ₹10,00,00,000 Shahrukh Khan Indian All-Rounder ₹7,40,00,000 Umesh Yadav Indian Bowler ₹5,80,00,000 Robin Minz Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹3,60,00,000 Sushant Mishra Indian Bowler ₹2,20,00,000 Kartik Tyagi Indian Bowler ₹60,00,000 Azmatullah Omarzai Overseas All-Rounder ₹50,00,000 Manav Suthar Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000

GT Retained Players





GT Full squad with their IPL 2024 salary David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma.