IPL 2024 auction: Gujarat Titans' entire squad and players' salary

Check all the players' salaries and the full squad of the Gujarat Titans after the completion of the IPL 2024 auction

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 9:35 PM IST
Gujarat Titans  (GT), the team heading to the auction with the biggest purse, went out of it as the team with the second biggest purse remaining as well. They bought eight players and the most expensive among them was Australia’s Spencer Johnson, bought for a whopping Rs 10 Cr. The left-arm pacer was a surprise pick for which Gujarat fought with Delhi at the auction table tooth and nail. 

Among the Indian buys, Shahrukh Khan was the most expensive player at Rs 7.4 Cr. Robin Minz was yet another surprise pick at the Titans who was given Rs 3.6 Cr. The uncapped Jharkhand wicket-keeper batter was again a well-fought player. 
Other than these three, Umesh Yadav- Rs 5.8 Cr and Sushant Mishra Rs 2.2 Cr were the players getting amounts in crores. 

Fresh buys for GT at IPL 2024 auction 

Player Nationality Role Price
       
Spencer Johnson Overseas Bowler ₹10,00,00,000
Shahrukh Khan Indian All-Rounder ₹7,40,00,000
Umesh Yadav Indian Bowler ₹5,80,00,000
Robin Minz Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹3,60,00,000
Sushant Mishra Indian Bowler ₹2,20,00,000
Kartik Tyagi Indian Bowler ₹60,00,000
Azmatullah Omarzai Overseas All-Rounder ₹50,00,000
Manav Suthar Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000

GT Retained Players

David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma.

GT Full squad with their IPL 2024 salary

Player Nationality Role Price
       
Rahul Tewatia Indian All-Rounder ₹9,00,00,000
Mohammad Shami Indian Bowler ₹6,25,00,000
David Miller Overseas Batsman ₹3,00,00,000
R. Sai Kishore Indian Bowler ₹3,00,00,000
Matthew Wade Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹2,40,00,000
Wriddhiman Saha Indian Wicket Keeper ₹1,90,00,000
Jayant Yadav Indian All-Rounder ₹1,70,00,000
Vijay Shankar Indian All-Rounder ₹1,40,00,000
Noor Ahmad Overseas Bowler ₹30,00,000
Darshan Nalkande Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
B. Sai Sudharsan Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Joshua Little Overseas Bowler ₹4,40,00,000
Kane Williamson Overseas Batter ₹2,00,00,000
Mohit Sharma Indian Bowler ₹50,00,000
Abhinav Manohar Indian Batter ₹2,60,00,000
Shubman Gill Indian Batter ₹8,00,00,000
Rashid Khan Overseas All-Rounder ₹15,00,00,000
Spencer Johnson Overseas Bowler ₹10,00,00,000
Shahrukh Khan Indian All-Rounder ₹7,40,00,000
Umesh Yadav Indian Bowler ₹5,80,00,000
Robin Minz Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹3,60,00,000
Sushant Mishra Indian Bowler ₹2,20,00,000
Kartik Tyagi Indian Bowler ₹60,00,000
Azmatullah Omarzai Overseas All-Rounder ₹50,00,000
Manav Suthar Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 9:35 PM IST

