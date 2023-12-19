IPL 2024 auction: Gujarat Titans' entire squad and players' salary

Gujarat Titans celebrate (Photo: PTI)
Gujarat Titans (GT), the team heading to the auction with the biggest purse, went out of it as the team with the second biggest purse remaining as well. They bought eight players and the most expensive among them was Australia’s Spencer Johnson, bought for a whopping Rs 10 Cr. The left-arm pacer was a surprise pick for which Gujarat fought with Delhi at the auction table tooth and nail.
Among the Indian buys, Shahrukh Khan was the most expensive player at Rs 7.4 Cr. Robin Minz was yet another surprise pick at the Titans who was given Rs 3.6 Cr. The uncapped Jharkhand wicket-keeper batter was again a well-fought player.
Other than these three, Umesh Yadav- Rs 5.8 Cr and Sushant Mishra Rs 2.2 Cr were the players getting amounts in crores.
Fresh buys for GT at IPL 2024 auction
|
Player
|
Nationality
|
Role
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Spencer Johnson
|
Overseas
|
Bowler
|
₹10,00,00,000
|
Shahrukh Khan
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹7,40,00,000
|
Umesh Yadav
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹5,80,00,000
|
Robin Minz
|
Indian
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
₹3,60,00,000
|
Sushant Mishra
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹2,20,00,000
|
Kartik Tyagi
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹60,00,000
|
Azmatullah Omarzai
|
Overseas
|
All-Rounder
|
₹50,00,000
|
Manav Suthar
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹20,00,000
GT Retained Players
David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma.
GT Full squad with their IPL 2024 salary
|
Player
|
Nationality
|
Role
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Rahul Tewatia
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹9,00,00,000
|
Mohammad Shami
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹6,25,00,000
|
David Miller
|
Overseas
|
Batsman
|
₹3,00,00,000
|
R. Sai Kishore
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹3,00,00,000
|
Matthew Wade
|
Overseas
|
Wicket Keeper
|
₹2,40,00,000
|
Wriddhiman Saha
|
Indian
|
Wicket Keeper
|
₹1,90,00,000
|
Jayant Yadav
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹1,70,00,000
|
Vijay Shankar
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹1,40,00,000
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Overseas
|
Bowler
|
₹30,00,000
|
Darshan Nalkande
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹20,00,000
|
B. Sai Sudharsan
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹20,00,000
|
Joshua Little
|
Overseas
|
Bowler
|
₹4,40,00,000
|
Kane Williamson
|
Overseas
|
Batter
|
₹2,00,00,000
|
Mohit Sharma
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹50,00,000
|
Abhinav Manohar
|
Indian
|
Batter
|
₹2,60,00,000
|
Shubman Gill
|
Indian
|
Batter
|
₹8,00,00,000
|
Rashid Khan
|
Overseas
|
All-Rounder
|
₹15,00,00,000
|
First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 9:35 PM IST