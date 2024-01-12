IND vs AFG: When it happens you feel frustrated - Rohit on mix up with Gill

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday said the team management will consciously put the players in uncomfortable situations ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

The three-match series against Afghanistan is India's last before the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be hosted by the United States and the West Indies in June.

India won the opener by six wickets here.

The game marked Rohit's comeback to the shortest format after 14 months.

"We want to keep trying different things - try and bowl our bowlers in different situations of the game, like you saw today, Washi (Washington Sundar) bowled the 19th over. We want to challenge ourselves in the areas we are slightly uncomfortable with and the bowlers are not used to that.



"We want to try and do that. Keeping all of those things in mind, we'll try and do whatever is possible but not at the cost of the game. We want to make sure that we come out on top and play the game well. All in all, today was a good day for us," he said at the post match presentation.

India gunned down the 159-run target in 17.3 overs. Shivam Dube starred with an unbeaten 60 off 40 balls and also took a wicket with his medium pace.

"There are lot of positives. Shivam Dube, the way Jitesh batted, Tilak as well and then Rinku is in good form as well."



Rohit could not open his account after a mix up with Shubman Gill resulted in his run out. In a rare sight, the India skipper vented out his anger following the miscommunication.

"These things happen (on the run-out). When it happens you feel frustrated, you want to be out there and score runs for the team. Everything will not go your way. We won the game, that's more important. I wanted Gill to carry on, unfortunately got out after playing a very good little innings."







"It was really cold. I enjoyed playing on this ground. Playing after a long time and batting at number four, there was some pressure on me.

"I had one thing in my mind that I have to play my game. First 2-3 balls, I feel a bit of pressure, after that I just focus on the ball and I don't think much on what's going on.

"In T20s, I know I can hit big sixes, so I can generate runs any time," he said.