IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma says doors are always open for Shami's return

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma says doors are always open for Shami's return

With Md Shami reportedly set to join the Indian squad in Australia, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said in Adelaide that the pacer is welcome anytime he wishes

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

India’s hopes of overcoming the 36 all-out nightmare in the Adelaide Test of 2021 with a win at the same venue in 2024 were dashed, as Australia handed them another crushing defeat. The hosts beat India by ten wickets on the third day of the second Test in the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, levelling the series 1-1.
 
Skipper Rohit Sharma, who joined the squad after missing the first Test, expressed disappointment with the team’s performance, citing a lack of runs on the board as the primary reason for the loss. Addressing questions about Md Shami’s potential return to the squad, Rohit said the pacer is always welcome.
 
 
“He can return anytime he wants”: Rohit on Shami
 

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Rohit said, “We are constantly monitoring him, but he does not look fully recovered as he has some swelling from the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He has not played competitive cricket for a long time, and asking him to come here and perform under pressure immediately would not be fair.”
 
“The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring him. When they deem him fit and ready, the doors will always be open for him,” he added.
 
Rohit emphasised that Shami’s injury was serious and rushing his return could have long-term repercussions. 
 
Shami to replace Harshit?
 
Shami is expected to replace Harshit Rana in the ongoing series. The latter impressed in his debut in Perth but struggled under pressure in Adelaide. Shami is reportedly set to join the squad in Australia and is likely to be part of the squad for the final two Tests.
 
While his participation in the Brisbane Test starting December 14 is uncertain, reports suggest he is almost certain to feature in the fourth Test in Melbourne from December 26.
 
A source close to Shami said that a fitness clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) is expected soon. Shami is likely to leave for Australia after completing his T20 commitments in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
 
Shami last played in the ODI World Cup final against Australia in November 2023, after which he was sidelined from cricket due to an Achilles tendon injury. He returned to competitive cricket in a Ranji Trophy match for Bengal last month.
 

First Published: Dec 08 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

