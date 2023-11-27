Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS: Boys are taking responsibility, not much pressure on me - Surya

IND vs AUS: Boys are taking responsibility, not much pressure on me - Surya

When I saw Rinku in the last game, the composure was brilliant, says captain Suryakumar Yadav after India's 44-run win over Australia

ANI
Suryakumar Yadav. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 9:59 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Following his side's 44-run win over Australia in the second T20I, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav said that captaincy and team is not putting much pressure on me, but rather boys are taking responsibility well.

In another domination-filled day for Men in Blue, India, led by three-wicket hauls from Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi and fifties from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad, beat Australia by 44 runs in the second T20I of the five-match series at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Check latest news on India vs Australia cricket match here

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The boys aren't putting too much pressure on me, they're taking responsibility. I told them before the toss to be prepared to bat first. There was a lot of dew after three overs, told the boys to back themselves. When I saw Rinku in the last game, the composure was brilliant," said Suryakumar in a post-match presentation.

India lead the series 2-0.

Coming to the match, Australia opted to field first. Half-centuries came from Yashasvi Jaiswal (53 in 25 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (58 in 43 balls, with three fours and two sixes). These openers put on a stand of 77 runs for the first wicket. Another half-century was scored by Ishan Kishan, who ended with 52 in 32 balls, with three fours and four sixes.

Nathan Ellis (3/45) and Marcus Stoinis (1/27) were among the wickets for Aussies.

Coming to the chase of 236, Australia was off to a terrible start and was reduced to 58/4. An 81-run stand between Marcus Stoinis (45 in 25 balls, with two fours and four sixes) and Tim David (37 in 22 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) threatened India temporarily, but a fightback by Men in Blue saw them restrict Australia to 191/9 in 20 overs.

Ravi Bishnoi (3/32) and Prasidh Krishna (3/41) were the top bowlers for India. Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar got one wicket each.

Also Read

IND vs AUS T20s: Suryakumar named captain; Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah rested

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming

IND vs AUS 1st T20 Playing 11: Sundar, Dube, Avesh & Jitesh not playing

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Revisiting 2003 final, that broke Indian hearts

IND vs AUS T20: Trying to be fearless and play freely - Yashasvi Jaiswal

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by SRH

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by LSG

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Gujarat Titans

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Punjab Kings

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :India vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamSuryakumar Yadav

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story