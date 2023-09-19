Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS full schedule, match timings, squads, venues, tickets, streaming

IND vs AUS full schedule, match timings, squads, venues, tickets, streaming

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast India vs Australia ODI matches in India. The live stream of the IND vs AUS will be available on the Jio Cinema application and website.

BS Web Team New Delhi
The three matches of the IND vs AUS ODI series will be played in Mohali, Indore and Rajkot.

Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 1:22 PM IST
India and Australia will lock horns for a three-match One Day International (ODI) series starting September 22, a few days ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup. The three-match series could be seen as final preparations for both teams. However, India decided to rest their senior players for the first two ODI matches after the Asia Cup triumph in Sri Lanka. Australia have picked their best squad, with many senior players -- Pat Cummins, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc, making a comeback after injury. 

India vs Australia ODIs venues

The three matches of the IND vs AUS ODI series will be played in Mohali, Indore and Rajkot. All three venues are regarded as a batting paradise and high-scoring games are on the cards during the series.

Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Capacity: 30000

Key stats at Mohali Stadium

Total matches: 26
Matches won batting first: 15
Matches won bowling first: 11
Average 1st Inns scores: 265
Average 2nd Inns scores: 228
Highest total recorded: 392/4 (50 Ov) by IND vs SL
Lowest total recorded: 89/10 (25 Ov) by PAK vs RSA
Highest score chased: 359/6 (47.5 Ov) by AUS vs IND
Lowest score defended: 207/8 (50 Ov) by AUS vs WI

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Capacity: Not available

Key stats at Holkar Stadium 

Total matches: 6
Matches won batting first: 4
Matches won bowling first: 2
Average 1st Inns scores: 320
Average 2nd Inns scores: 267
Highest total recorded: 418/5 (50 Ov) by IND vs WI
Lowest total recorded: 225/10 (43.4 Ov) by RSA vs IND
Highest score chased: 294/5 (47.5 Ov) by IND vs AUS
Lowest score defended: 247/9 (50 Ov) by IND vs RSA

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
Capacity: 28,000

Key stats at Rajkot stadium


Total matches: 3
Matches won batting first: 3
Average 1st Inns scores: 311
Average 2nd Inns scores: 290
Highest total recorded: 340/6 (50 Ov) by IND vs AUS
Lowest total recorded: 304/10 (49.1 Ov) by AUS vs IND
Lowest score defended: 270/7 (50 Ov) by RSA vs IND

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule and match timings

1:30 PM
1:30 PM

 
How and where to buy tickets for the IND vs AUS ODI series

The ardent Indian cricket team fans can buy tickets for the 3-match ODI series from the Paytm Insider application and website.

Ticket price at PCA Stadium, Mohali

Ticket prices for the 1st ODI start at Rs 3000, up to Rs 20,000.

Ticket price at Holkar Stadium, Indore

The tickets for the 2nd ODI are already sold out.

Ticket price at SCA Stadium, Rajkot

Ticket prices for the 3rd ODI start at Rs 1500, up to Rs 15,000.

India vs Australia ODIs squad

India squad for ODI series vs Australia:

For 1st and 2nd ODI

KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

For the 3rd ODI:
 
Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj


Australia squad for ODI series vs India: Pat Cummins (C), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

India vs Australia ODI series: When and Where to watch
When will the India vs Australia ODI series begin?


IND vs AUS ODIs will begin on Friday (September 22, 2023).

At what time India vs Australia ODI matches will begin, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The IND vs AUS matches to begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Australia ODI series?

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast India vs Australia ODI matches in India.

How to watch the live stream of the India vs Australia 2023 ODI matches ?

The live stream of the IND vs AUS will be available on the Jio Cinema application and website.

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 1:22 PM IST

