IND vs AUS head-to-head: Indian women's team's top 5 ODI wins vs Australia

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 is set for a high-intensity semifinal clash on Thursday, October 30, when the hosts India take on the defending champions Australia in the second semifinal in Navi Mumbai. The Women in Blue are gunning for their maiden senior women’s ICC title, while Australia are looking to extend their tally of World Cups to eight.

Top WODI matches where India beat Australia New Chandigarh, 2nd ODI, September 17, 2025: India’s Biggest Win Australia won the toss and opted to field, hoping to exploit the early freshness of the pitch. India responded with an aggressive start, as Smriti Mandhana anchored the innings with a commanding 117 from 91 balls (14 fours, 4 sixes). Supported by Pratika Rawal (25 off 32) and decent contributions from the top order, India finished at 292/5 in 50 overs. The Aussies banked on a deep batting line-up but never settled, losing early wickets to Deepti Sharma (3/36) and Meghna Singh (2/23). Australia’s only substantial resistance came from Annabel Sutherland (45 off 42) and Ellyse Perry (44 off 61). The chase ended at 190 all out in 43.2 overs, handing Australia their largest defeat in ODI history by 102 runs. Mandhana’s dominating strokeplay and India’s clinical bowling delivered their first home win over Australia in more than 18 years.

Scorecard India Women: 292/5 in 50 overs (S Mandhana 117, P Rawal 25; Gardner 2/47)

Australia Women: 190/10 in 43.2 overs (Sutherland 45, Perry 44; Deepti Sharma 3/36)

Result: India won by 102 runs Feroz Shah Kotla, 3rd ODI, September 19, 2025: India’s Record Batting Onslaught Australia chose to bat first after winning the toss and took full advantage, racing to 369/5 in 50 overs. Beth Mooney’s superb 133 from 114 balls gave them the platform, and Annabel Sutherland added 75 off 68. The Indian response was bold and historic: Smriti Mandhana blazed to 125 off just 63 balls, registering the fastest ODI century by any Indian. Harmanpreet Kaur chipped in with a crucial 63 off 75, while Pratika Rawal contributed 53. India ended at 326 all out in 49.3 overs, pushing the chase until the final over. Despite finishing 43 runs short, India set a new benchmark for batting against Australia in ODIs and displayed a level of attacking intent rarely seen before.

Scorecard Australia Women: 369/5 in 50 overs (Mooney 133, Sutherland 75)

India Women: 326/10 in 49.3 overs (Mandhana 125, Kaur 63; McGrath 3/56)

Result: Australia won by 43 runs Mumbai, ODI Series, March 12, 2018: India’s Tactical Chase Playing the second match of the bilateral series at Wankhede, Australia won the toss and elected to bowl. India posted 254/6 in 50 overs with Mithali Raj scoring 63 off 94 balls and Harmanpreet Kaur steadying the innings with a vital 41. Australia, in pursuit, struggled against India’s spin—Poonam Yadav (2/33) was instrumental. Pressure built in the middle and death overs as the asking rate climbed. Australia ended at 245/9 in their 50 overs. Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/37) handled the tail, and India claimed victory by five wickets, thanks to calculated batting and resilient bowling.

Scorecard India Women: 254/6 in 50 overs (Raj 63, Kaur 41; Perry 2/38)

Australia Women: 245/9 in 50 overs (Blackwell 56, Haynes 49; P Yadav 2/33)

Result: India won by five wickets Derby, ICC World Cup Semi-Final, July 20, 2017: Kaur’s Epic Knock Australia won the toss and sent India in on a damp, overcast Derby morning. India posted 281/4 in a rain-reduced 42 overs, powered by Harmanpreet Kaur’s legendary 171* off 115 balls (20 fours, 7 sixes). Mithali Raj added 36 in support. Australia responded with aggressive counter-punches, particularly Alex Blackwell (90 off 56) and Elyse Villani (75 off 58), but India’s bowlers—Deepti Sharma (3/59) and Shikha Pandey (2/17)—kept the Aussies in check. Australia were bowled out for 245 in 40.1 overs. India triumphed by 36 runs to reach their second World Cup final.

Scorecard India Women: 281/4 in 42 overs (Kaur 171*, Raj 36)

Australia Women: 245/10 in 40.1 overs (Blackwell 90, Villani 75; Deepti 3/59)

Result: India won by 36 runs Chennai, ODI Fixture, February 23, 2004: Bowling Masterclass Australia won the toss and batted first. Indian bowlers Neetu David (3/21) and Jhulan Goswami (3/18) shredded Australia’s line-up. The visitors were dismissed for a meagre 77 in 27.4 overs, as extras compounded their misery. India chased 78 with care, led by Mithali Raj (32* off 41). India finished at 81/3 in just 21.2 overs to complete one of their most dominant victories against Australia.