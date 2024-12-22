Business Standard

IND vs AUS: KL Rahul attended to by physio after getting hit on hand

India opener KL Rahul got hit on his hand while batting at the nets here on Saturday and was promptly attended to by the visiting team's physio ahead of the fourth Test against Australia.

Press Trust of India Melbourne
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2024 | 9:17 AM IST

India opener KL Rahul got hit on his hand while batting at the nets here on Saturday and was promptly attended to by the visiting team's physio ahead of the fourth Test against Australia.

Rahul was hit on his right hand and was seen in some discomfort at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which will host the Boxing Day Test from December 26 with the five-match series levelled at 1-1.

There is no clarity on the extent of injury and the team management has also not issued any statement on why he had sought medical attention.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Rahul was seen holding the right hand while receiving treatment.

 

Rahul has been the team's in-form batter in the ongoing tour, scoring 235 runs from six innings at an impressive average of 47.

The elegant right-hander has so far struck two half-centuries and is set to open the batting alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in the fourth Test.

Overall, he is the second highest scorer in the marquee series behind Australia's swashbuckling middle-order batter Travis Head, who has already smashed two hundreds.

Battling through multiple rain interruptions, Rahul held firm with a vital knock of 84 in India's first innings of the third Test in Adelaide, the innings going a long way in helping India to save the match.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : KL Rahul India vs Australia Test Cricket

First Published: Dec 22 2024 | 9:17 AM IST

